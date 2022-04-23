Girls.Buzz introduces multilingual women's exclusive digital platform

Digital Platform, Girls.Buzz introduces a multilingual exclusive platform. Their website provides a welcoming and friendly environment for women to communicate, ask questions, and share whatever they want. This woman empowerment platform is both a storehouse of resources and a stage to bring forward the work and ideas of women from different fields and backgrounds.

This platform gives a safe area for women to come together, enjoy themselves, and share their problems. They offer the top women's blogs covering everything from career to professionalism to lifestyle to fashion. In their popular women's blogs, they have answers to all of the questions. One can also express their opinions, discuss their thoughts, and read blogs that are relevant to them. It allows people to start and participate in interesting discussions while allowing them to discover themselves to their full potential.

Talking about the brand, Co-founder Chhavi Sharma stated, "During the pandemic, I realized the resources related to women are so scattered. There is a spike in young women entrepreneurs searching for a digital stage to boost their growth. So, the main idea was to build a digital platform to empower women by making them self-reliant. The first step in this direction was keeping women up-to-date about anything and everything related to them. Our team is a group of budding women from different cities with different backgrounds ranging from working moms to students."

"We intend to help women come upfront in the society and work accordingly to their choice and voice out their opinion. Through this initiative of providing the platform, we aim to cater to a wide range of women who have the potential to win and do something great in life. In the future, I envision developing our application which will be easy to access," she further added.

This multilingual women's exclusive digital platform serves as a resource centre and a platform for Indian women. They can also browse tens of thousands of articles written by women. Women's social media accounts serve as a platform for promoting up-and-coming female leaders and providing a forum for women to come out and encourage other women.

They have all the entertaining contests, informative live sessions, guest female bloggers' sites, delectable recipes, and more! They are always working on expanding their horizons and breaking linguistic barriers by adding the new 'Regional' area on their to ensure that no woman in any corner feels excluded. This means that people may consume content in their native language, with a dash of warmth and affection!

