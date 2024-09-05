GIS Consulting Launches World’s First AI Assistant for Cyber Security Consultations

New Delhi [India], September 6: GISPL, popularly known as GIS Consulting, a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of the world's first AI-powered assistant dedicated to cybersecurity consultation. This groundbreaking tool is now available for real-time interaction on the GISPL's website, revolutionizing the way businesses and individuals approach cybersecurity challenges.

The AI assistant, accessible through GISPL's official website, is designed to provide expert advice and tailored solutions for a wide range of cybersecurity issues. Whether it’s data protection, threat assessment, or compliance management, the AI assistant leverages cutting-edge algorithms and real-time data analysis to offer precise, actionable insights.

Dr. Naveen Dham, Founder and CEO of GISPL, shared his vision behind this innovative launch: “In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity is not just a necessity; it's a critical component of every business strategy. Our AI assistant is designed to empower organizations by providing them with instant access to expert cybersecurity advice, reducing response times, and enhancing their security posture. This tool reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and delivering unparalleled value to our clients.”

GISPL has a long-standing reputation for excellence in cybersecurity, offering a comprehensive suite of services that includes Cyber Security Compliances Consulting, Security implementation, Security Testing, Cyber risk management, Threat Intelligence, Ransomware Assessment & Recovery and Cyber Forensics. The introduction of the AI assistant marks a significant milestone in their mission to make advanced cybersecurity solutions more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

The AI assistant is the result of years of research and development, combining GISPL's deep expertise in cybersecurity with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. It is capable of understanding complex queries, offering detailed recommendations, and guiding users through best practices to enhance their cybersecurity measures.

The launch of this AI assistant positions GISPL as a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry, setting new standards for how technology can be leveraged to combat cyber threats effectively.

The AI is live, and users can try it themselves at www.gisconsulting.in. The advent of AI seems to be on us now, and it is a proud moment for India that Indian companies like GISPL are making a mark in this field at a global level.

