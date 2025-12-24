GIT Backstage App Set to Disrupt the Event Industry with Mostly Free Features

Satish Thakre and Prachi Mahale, Directors of the company, GIT Backstage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24: The Indian event industry is on the brink of a major digital disruption with the launch of GIT Backstage, a smart backstage and registration platform designed to transform how events are planned and executed. What makes this startup stand out is its bold approach—most of its powerful features are offered free of cost, making advanced event technology accessible to organisers of all sizes.

Founded by Satish Thakre and Prachi Mahale, Directors of the company, GIT Backstage is the result of a unique blend of deep event-industry expertise and strong IT mastery. While Satish Thakre brings years of hands-on experience as an event agency expert, Prachi Mahale contributes her technical excellence and system-design expertise. Together, they have created a robust backstage solution that directly addresses real-world challenges faced by event professionals.

Built with a strong understanding of on-ground event operations, GIT Backstage functions as a complete backstage and registration management system. The platform caters to corporate events, conferences, exhibitions, concerts, government programs, and private functions, enabling organisers to plan, manage, monitor, and control every aspect of an event through a single digital interface.

GIT Backstage goes far beyond conventional registration tools. It focuses on the most critical yet often neglected part of event execution—the backstage. The platform effectively solves long-standing industry problems such as uncontrolled entries, manual check-ins, lack of real-time data, poor coordination between guests and crew, and the absence of structured post-event reporting.

Through smart digital workflows, the system ensures faster and smoother guest entry, professional on-ground execution, real-time visibility, and better control for organisers and clients alike. Key features include a smart event management dashboard, QR-based contactless registration and check-in, and multi-level access control for VIPs, guests, staff, artists, volunteers, and crew members. Real-time entry tracking provides live insights into crowd movement, while downloadable post-event reports deliver instant access to attendance data and analytics.

In addition to its technology platform, GIT Backstage also offers advanced backstage support services such as trained on-ground check-in staff, structured volunteer and crew management, live event dashboards for quick decision-making, custom branding and white-label options, and detailed post-event analytics to help organizers improve future events and strengthen client reporting.

Designed by event professionals for event professionals, GIT Backstage significantly reduces manual dependency, minimizes on-ground chaos, enhances client confidence, and elevates overall professionalism in event execution. Its scalable architecture makes it equally suitable for small private gatherings as well as large-scale corporate and government events.

With GIT Backstage, the event industry is stepping into a smarter, more organized, and technology-driven future—where events don't just look impressive on stage, but run flawlessly behind the scenes.