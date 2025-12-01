Gita Jayanti Mahotsav 2025 with Lord Rama’s Charan Paduka from Ayodhya 30th Nov to 6th Dec at Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: The Gita Jayanti Mahotsav 2025 is a week-long spiritual and cultural celebration to be held from 30th November to 6th December 2025 at Vishnu Maidan, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon (West), Mumbai. This grand event is being organized by Swami Athmasthanada Seva Pratishthan in collaboration with Indo Occidental Symbiosis, Supported by Government of Maharashtra, Department of Tourism. This celebration will be held under the central theme of “World Brotherhood.”

The Mahotsav is not merely a celebration, it is envisioned as a Gala Festival of Devotion, Art, and Knowledge, bringing together saints, scholars, and artists from across India to spread the divine message of the Bhagavad Gita and the eternal teachings of Lord Krishna.

The festival will be blessed by the sacred arrival of the Shri Ram Paduka from Ayodhya, symbolizing the spiritual essence and sanctity of the occasion. Devotees from all walks of life will gather to offer prayers, seek blessings, and immerse themselves in the holy atmosphere.

The evenings will be graced by some of India's finest artists- Sonu Nigam, Tejashree Amonkar, Maestro Swapan Chaudhari, Tanmoy Bose, Vidushi Saskia rao, Swapan Chaudhay, Tanmoy bose, Jaikishan ji maharaj and many others who will perform soulful tributes through music, dance, and drama, celebrating the lives and works of these legends

The vision of the Mahotsav is to revive the spiritual and cultural consciousness of India and to share the profound message of the Gita “Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya…” l reminding today's generation of their divine purpose and inner strength.

The Gita Jayanti Mahotsav aims to connect the youth with the timeless wisdom of the Gita. To achieve this, over 10,000 schools from across the country will participate through campaigns, workshops, and interactive sessions, designed to impart spiritual values, leadership qualities, and moral strength drawn from the teachings of Lord Krishna.

Throughout the seven days, the Mahotsav will feature a harmonious blend of Maha Aarti, Gita Path (chanting sessions), student and teacher recitations, and world-class cultural performances by some of India's most celebrated maestros.

The event will be guided by a distinguished committee of leaders and cultural figures dedicated to promoting the global message of the Gita:



Chief Advisor : Smt. Asha Bhosle – Padma Vibhushan and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia – Padma Vibhushan

Chairman: Padmashri Anup Jalota,



Vice-Chairpersons: Shri Shekhar Mundada – Chairman, Rajya Seva Ayog & Minister, Maharashtra Government



Vice President : Shri Mukul Bhadana – Social Worker and Politician from Rajasthan, Dr. Chavi Asrani – Associate Professor- O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Seema Srivastava, Baddya Raj Nahar

Secretary: Shouvik Dasgupta – Indian Art & Culture Entrepreneur

Executive Members: Dr. Shailendra Singh Tomar, Mousami Pal, Dr. Rakesh Mohan



Trustee: Swami Nikhileswarananda ji Maharaj – Gujarat

Shouvik Dasgupta says “The International Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav 2025 will stand as a symbol of world brotherhood, blending India's spiritual essence with its cultural and artistic brilliance. Our goal is to create a space where devotion meets dialogue, and tradition meets timeless wisdom”

Each day of the Mahotsav will begin with sacred rituals and continue with devotional programs filled with spirituality and culture:

4:30 AM: Mangal Aarti

5:30 AM: Puja and Ved Path

7:00 AM – 10:30 AM: Collective Gita Chanting by Saints and Devotees

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Gita Havan & Krishna Bhajans

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Sadhu Bhandara

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Donation & Spiritual Contributions

7:00 PM onwards: Cultural & Tribute Performances

Each of the seven days will be dedicated to great legends who have devoted their lives to Indian culture and spirituality. Every evening will feature special performances, musical tributes, and dance presentations honoring these icons:

30th November – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Ahilyabai Holkar

1st December – Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar

2nd December – Padma Vibhushan Kishori Amonkar

3rd December – Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj

4th December – Padma Vibhushan Shiv Kumar Sharma

5th December – Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi

6th December – Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

