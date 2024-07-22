Gita Utsav For World Peace 2024 Concludes with Resounding Success

New Delhi (India), July 22: The SGS Gita Foundation and Krishna Datta Hanuman Temple successfully concluded their three-day Gita Utsav For World Peace event from July 19-21, 2024, at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The event, which aimed to promote world peace through the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, saw overwhelming participation from devotees and spiritual enthusiasts.

The Utsav began on July 19 with the Gita Talent Show, showcasing the exceptional skills of Mahayajna students from SGS Gita Foundation. Finalists, selected through a national audition, demonstrated their memory, knowledge, and deftness in various Bhagavad Gita-focused contests.

The evening of July 19 featured the captivating Music for Meditation Concert – Sahasrara Raga Sagara, performed by HH Parama Pūjya Śrī Śrī Śrī Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Dattapeetham, Mysuru. This unique concert, rooted in the ancient Ragaragini Vidya, began with an interfaith prayer and mesmerized the sold-out Now Arena audience with its spiritual depth and healing vibrations.

A highlight of the event was the Sampurna Gita Parayanaheld on July 20. This remarkable rendition of all 700 slokas of the Bhagavad Gita was performed by over 800 chanters, including 500+ memorizers and 300+ fluent readers from the 9th batch of Mahayajna students from SGS Gita Foundation. 10,000 people attended the event. The collective chanting created a powerful spiritual atmosphere, offering the divine message of Sri Krishna Paramatma to the attendees as one unified voice.

On July 21, the event concluded with Guru Purnima celebrations in the divine presence of Sadguru Parama Pujya Sri Swamiji, featuring Pratyaksa Pada Puja and Maha Darsana. The day ended with soul-stirring Bhajan kirtanas, rooted in ‘bijaksaras’ (potent seed letters), providing a transcendental experience for all participants.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including:

1. Lt. Governor of Illinois, Juliana Starton

2. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias

3. Senator Cristina Castro of 22nd District, Illinois

4. Illinois State Senator Adriane Johnson

5. Mayor Bill Mcleod of Hoffman Estates

6. Mayor of Carpentersville John Skillman

7. Mayor of South Barrington Paula McCombie

8. Illinois State Representative Daniel Didech

9. Assessor Khaja Moinuddin of Hanover Township

10. Lake County Board Member: Marah Altenberg

11. Vernon Township Trustee: Gowri Magati

12. Trustee Hina Patel, South Barrington

13. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (Illinois)

Additionally, 9 Illinois cities issued proclamations celebrating Gītā Utsav.

HH Swamiji shared his thoughts on the event: “Today’s Bhagavad Gita event at NOW Arena, Chicago, marks a significant milestone for students, the audience, and the larger Sanatana Dharma community. Witnessing Sri Krishna in every face, from children to adults, was truly awe-inspiring. The Bhagavad Gita guides us on our journey of self-realization, distinguishing true, eternal happiness from fleeting, momentary pleasure. The dedication of the US Mahayajna families, volunteers, and the entire event team to living the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita fills me with ecstasy. With the blessings of Sri Krishna, Lord Datta, and Gita Maata, these students’ lives are now enriched with joy, bliss, and prosperity.”

Key Highlights of SGS Gita Foundation:

• HH Śrī Swamiji has founded 70 temples and Ashramas worldwide and established Datta Kriya Yoga to promote Yoga.

• HH Śrī Swamiji has conducted 400 meditation concerts and composed 5000 bhajans in 10+ languages.

• Through SGS Gita Foundation, 10,000+ students have graduated globally.

• The foundation has trained over 500 teachers to enable this global movement.

• The youngest graduate is 4 years old; the oldest is 85 years old.

• 2,000 memorizers are 10 years old or younger.

• 1,350 memorizers are working adults balancing careers and Gītā learning.

• The foundation has a presence in 14 countries worldwide.

• There are 30 teaching centers in the USA with 250+ dedicated volunteer teachers.

Looking ahead, SGS Gita Foundation aims to train 100,000 students in the near future. In 2024, 500 memorizers & 400+ fluent readers will graduate from Gītā Mahāyajña. The Gita Utsav For World Peace 2024 not only celebrated the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita but also reinforced its relevance in promoting global harmony and spiritual awakening.

