GitLab Selects enreap as Select Partner to Accelerate Secure Software Delivery

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: enreap, a leading provider of digital transformation and enterprise DevOps solutions, is proud to announce its new status as a GitLab Select Partner. This partnership reinforces enreap's commitment to delivering powerful, end-to-end DevSecOps transformations for global enterprises. The partnership strengthens enreap's DevSecOps capabilities, empowering clients with integrated, secure, and scalable software delivery pipelines.

As a Select Partner, enreap will offer deeper expertise, enhanced support, and direct access to GitLab's comprehensive single DevOps platform, enabling faster deployments, improved collaboration, and stronger security practices across the software development lifecycle.

"Joining GitLab's Select Partner program is a significant step forward in our mission to help teams simplify, secure, and scale software delivery," said Surinderpal S Kumar, CEO of enreap. "This partnership allows us to bring even more value to our clients through a unified DevOps experience powered by GitLab."

Expanding DevSecOps Expertise

The GitLab Select Partnership strengthens enreap's capabilities in:

* Integrated DevSecOps implementation

* CI/CD pipeline automation

* Security-first software development

* Cloud-native modernisation

* MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider)

Business Value for Clients

With this partnership, enreap clients gain:

* Streamlined toolchains with a single DevSecOps platform

* Accelerated time-to-market

* Competitive pricing and efficient cost models

* Consistent compliance and governance

* Strategic support from certified GitLab consultants

This collaboration complements enreap's existing leadership in Atlassian, cloud, and DevOps services, enhancing its ability to deliver enterprise-grade digital transformation across industries such as IT, BFSI, telecom, retail, e-commerce, automobile, and manufacturing.

"GitLab's unified platform aligns perfectly with our approachempowering engineering teams to innovate while maintaining control and quality," said Sanket Dhabole, Head of Customer Success at enreap.

About enreap

At enreap, we are committed to enabling transformation, evolving possibilities, and achieving operational excellence. As a trusted partner for digital transformation, we specialise in Atlassian solutions, Agile & DevOps, Cloud services, and PPM. Our approach empowers organisations to simplify complexity, drive innovation, and scale with confidence.

Guided by our vision"enreap, Enabling Transformation" for customers and "enreap, Evolving Possibilities" internallywe deliver long-term value, measurable outcomes, and meaningful partnerships. With a global presence across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the USA, we help businesses lead confidently in a digital-first world.

Explore GitLab offerings: https://enreap.com/gitlab-partner-services/

Contact Information

Mr. Chetan Dalvi

Asst. Manager- Marketing

enreap India Pvt. Ltd

chetan.dalvi@enreap.com

www.enreap.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676909/GitLab_Selects_enreap.jpg

