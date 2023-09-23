Give Your Medical & Engineering Dreams the Right Start with UNSAT 2023

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform* announced the third edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT), its biggest scholarship test supporting the growing aspirations of IIT JEE and NEET UG Learners. UNSAT is a gateway to a world of exceptional education, top-tier Educators, and the chance to compete alongside some of India's brightest minds.

In a competitive landscape where dreams of excelling in NEET UG and IIT JEE exams are paramount, UNSAT emerges as a beacon of hope. Learners who crack UNSAT significantly enhance their prospects of success in these prestigious examinations. They gain access to a world-class learning experience and the expertise of the finest Educators, propelling them closer to their goals.

But UNSAT doesn't stop there. It opens doors to an Exclusive Rankers' Group, offering learners a unique opportunity to elevate their chances of securing a top-100 rank in coveted examinations. With UNSAT, the journey to academic excellence becomes an exciting reality, promising a brighter future for the scholars of tomorrow.

Key Features of UNSAT 2023:

* Exam Dates: 1st, 8th, and 15th October (Two Slots: 1 - 2 PM & 6 - 7 PM)

* Exam Mode: Online & Offline

* Eligibility Criteria: Class 9 to 12, 12th passout IIT & NEET Aspirants

* Exam Fee: Online - Free, Offline - Rs. 100

* Result Declaration: 2nd November 2023

We are pleased to share that UNSAT, Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test, is here again with an opportunity to help your students secure their academic future. In previous formats, over 10 lakh students have taken Unacademy Scholarship Tests. Over the last one year, Unacademy has also extended its presence as Unacademy Centres in 40+ cities in India. We are India's largest learning platform* and aim to help your students assess their full potential. UNSAT is one of our many initiatives towards democratizing access to high-quality learning. This year, UNSAT will be conducted from October 1 - 15, 2023.

Benefits to learners

* Chance to get up to 90%** scholarship at Unacademy Centres

* Total Scholarships worth Rs. 150 Crores**

* Education Sponsorship* for Top Rankers (up to Rs. 2 Lakhs each)

* Exclusive access to Special Rankers’ Group to improve their chances of ranking within the top 100 in coveted examinations

* Mentorship by India’s Top Educators

* An opportunity to compete with some of the brightest minds in India

* Cash rewards

* 2 months of UNSAT preparatory course subscription for all registered Learners

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is India’s largest learning platform with a growing network of 91,000+ registered Educators and over 99 million Learners. With education being imparted in over 14 Indian languages to Learners across 10,000 cities, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. Unacademy Group comprises of Unacademy, Graphy, UnacademyX, NextLevel, and Prepladder.

For further information, please contact:

For more details on scholarship and UNSAT 2023 enrolment, please visit unsat.unacademy.com/.

For general queries: press@unacademy.com

*Source: The Indian Edtech Story: Q1 2022 Round-Up by Markelytics

