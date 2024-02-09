Giving wings to 5,000 more dreams: Reliance Foundation UG Scholarships 2023-24 results announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 : Five thousand students have been selected from a country-wide application pool for the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24, results for which were announced on Friday.

According to a press release by the Reliance Foundation, the scholarship, one of India's largest, inclusive and diverse scholarship initiatives for higher education, awards undergraduate students a grant of up to Rs. 2 lakh and an opportunity to be part of its vibrant and enabling alumni network.

Across 35 states and UTs of India, 58,000 students studying at more than 5,500 educational institutions had applied for the scholarships. The final 5000 have been selected through a systematic merit-cum-means process. In addition to their performance in the aptitude test and their Grade 12 marks, 75 per cent of the selected students have an annual household income of less than 2.5 lakh rupees.

Applicants can check the outcome of their applications by visiting www.reliancefoundation.org

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support students across all fields of study to contribute to India's socio-economic development and shape a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

Since its inception, the foundation has awarded 23,136 scholarships, with 48 per cent going to female students and 3,001 to students with disabilities.

This year's cohort encompasses students from a wide range of disciplines, including Commerce, Arts, Business/Management, Computer Applications, Science, Medicine, Law, Education, Hospitality, Architecture, Engineering/Technology, and more, reflecting the diverse talents and aspirations of Indian youth.

Reliance's commitment to education dates back to 1996, and in December 2022, on the 90th birth anniversary of its Founder-Chairman, Dhirubhai Ambani, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced plans to award 50,000 scholarships over the next decade.

The selection of 5,000 scholars for the 2023-24 academic year underscores Reliance's unwavering dedication to nurturing talent and shaping the future leaders of India.

