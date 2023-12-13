Glam up This Holiday Season with Tata CLiQ Palette's 'Very Merry Beauty Sale'

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: To usher in the spirit of Christmas and year-end celebrations with glamour, Tata CLiQ Palette, India's beauty matchmaker, is hosting 'Very Merry Beauty Sale' from December 15-25, 2023. Spanning diverse categories such as bath and body, fragrances, haircare, makeup, and skincare, this sale invites patrons to explore a meticulously curated array of both global and Indian beauty brands available at irresistible offers.

Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, "With Christmas and New Year's around the corner, it's time to embrace the grandest celebration of this holiday season. As India's beauty matchmaker, our aim is to assist our esteemed customers in finding their beauty match as they get ready to glam up for Christmas and New Year celebrations. In addition, consumers can also shop for gifts for themselves and their loved ones to celebrate the occasion. In line with this commitment, we've saved the best for last with the Very Merry Beauty Sale, as we have tempting offers on a curated assortment of global and Indian beauty brands. We wish everyone joyous end-of-year celebrations and look forward to ending 2023 on a high note."

The 'Very Merry Beauty Sale' offers customers an opportunity to shop and avail exclusive beauty offers to 'sleigh' their look this season.

Shop for make-up essentials this season, as brands like Renee Cosmetics and Swiss Beauty will be up to 40% off. Given the winter season, it's time to pamper your skin all the more. Enjoy up to 35% off on Dot and Key's curated collection, and a flat 10% and 15% off on Neutrogena and Pilgrim, respectively.

Leave a lasting impression with captivating fragrances by availing up to 50% off on brands like Bella Vita Luxury, Skinn by Titan, and more. For hair-care enthusiasts, one can avail attractive offers on Dr. Batra and Mamaearth's hair-care essentials. In addition, exciting offers await Schwarzkopf Professional's premium products. Dive into a world of relaxation with bath and body treats as Kimirica tempts you with up to 25% off, while mCaffeine is offering up to 30% off.

In the luxury beauty section, avail lucrative offers on brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills make-up, Bobbie Brown, By Terry, Gallinee, Kevin Murphy, M.A.C., O.P.I., Sigma Beauty, and more. Hurry, seize the moment, and treat yourself to a beauty and wellness extravaganza.

Leading banks are also participating in the sale with a 10% instant discount on ICICI credit cards from December 15-25, 2023, and on Federal Bank credit and debit cards from December 16-25, 2023. *T&C apply

