GleeVoaz and SAVIC Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Enterprise Digital Transformation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20:GleeVoaz Group, an innovator in incubating and advancing disruptive early-stage startups in the technology products & platforms and SAVIC Inc., a global leader in the SAP and ERP solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. This collaboration will enable both companies to bring cutting-edge automation, SAP S/4HANA, and ERP solutions to organizations aiming to achieve operational data driven excellence and agility in a digital-first world.

Founded by industry veteran Dr. Bimal Sachdeva, GleeVoaz has been a key player in transforming industries through disruptive technology, products and solutions for over 30 years. Through GleeVoaz Consulting and GleeVoaz Angel Fund, the company provides expertise and investment to early-stage tech startups across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other APAC regions. Further, as an Exclusive Master Partner and Distributor for TimeXtender , GleeVoaz helps speed up data discovery to drive data automation and modern data management, add compound revenue to the bottom line, and empower data transformation oriented solutions by going beyond data warehousing to deliver impactful data and Ai led solutions by utilizing TimeXtender's holistic data suite.

GleeVoaz and SAVIC will leverage their combined strengths to enhance clients’ digital transformation journeys in joining forces. SAVIC Inc., with its extensive expertise in SAP S/4HANA implementation, ERP services, and digital transformation strategies, brings a robust foundation to the partnership.

“Partnering with GleeVoaz marks a critical milestone in our mission to facilitate seamless digital transformations. By integrating GleeVoaz’s advanced and modern data automation tools with our SAP expertise, we’re poised to provide unparalleled value, helping clients prepare for the future of business” said Senthil Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of SAVIC Inc.

Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:

Integrating GleeVoaz’s advanced automation tools with SAVIC’s SAP and ERP expertise.

with SAVIC’s SAP and ERP expertise. Customized SAP S/4HANA and ERP implementation services to meet specific client requirements.

services to meet specific client requirements. Accelerated digital transformation with a focus on agility, efficiency, and scalability.

with a focus on agility, efficiency, and scalability. Commitment to superior customer experience and transformative results for clients.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in digital and data transformation. By working with SAVIC, we expand our data-focused capabilities and empower SAVIC’s clients to leverage data more effectively through agile management solutions,” said Dr. Bimal Sachdeva, Managing Director of GleeVoaz Group.

Together, GleeVoaz and SAVIC are set to transform the digital enterprise landscape and establish themselves as leaders in delivering impactful, innovative technology, unified data management solutions.

About GleeVoaz Group:

GleeVoaz is a leader in enterprise automation solutions, offering innovative technology to optimize business processes, enhance productivity, and accelerate digital transformation. With a client-focused approach, GleeVoaz empowers businesses to achieve sustainable growth through streamlined operations.

About SAVIC Inc.:

SAVIC Inc. is a global ERP consulting firm specializing in SAP S/4HANA and digital transformation services. With a deep commitment to innovation, SAVIC helps businesses unlock their potential by offering tailored solutions that meet their unique needs.

