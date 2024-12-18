Gleneagles BGS Hospital Strengthens Comprehensive Polytrauma Care with Renowned Multidisciplinary Expertise

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18: Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Karnataka's first hospital to achieve excellence in multi-organ transplants, further enhances its leadership in trauma care with the launch of its renowned Polytrauma Team. This 16-member multidisciplinary team comprises highly skilled specialists from Emergency Medicine, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Anesthesia, Plastic Surgery, Radiology, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Blood Bank, Laboratory Medicine, ICU, and Neuro-Critical Care. The hospital's patient-centric approach ensures world-class care for complex and life-threatening trauma cases.

Dr Jatinder Arora, Cluster COO, Bengaluru, shared, "Gleneagles BGS Hospital has always been at the forefront of advanced care, achieving significant milestones such as being Karnataka's first hospital for multi-organ transplants. Our renowned polytrauma team reflects the same commitment to clinical excellence, combining expertise across specialties to deliver lifesaving care with precision and speed."

Dr Smitha Thammaiah, Cluster Medical Director & Chief Administrator, emphasized, "Trauma cases require rapid response and a multidisciplinary approach. With our leadership in multi-organ transplants and the newly formed renowned polytrauma team, we provide seamless care from stabilization to recovery, ensuring patients have access to the best possible outcomes."

The launch event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Basavaraj Teli, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), West Division; Sanjeev Gowda, Inspector, Kengeri; Mohan Devegowda, Co-founder of RunAddicts Foundation; Ashwin Kumar SG, President of Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi Club and Ramachandrappa G H , Ex-corporator , RR Nagar. They commended Gleneagles BGS Hospital's renowned polytrauma team for their coordinated efforts, advanced facilities, and unparalleled expertise, which make the hospital a pillar of support for saving lives during critical emergencies.

The launch of the renowned Polytrauma Team at Gleneagles BGS Hospital marks another significant milestone in the hospital's journey to provide exceptional trauma and critical care services. With cutting-edge technology, 24/7 emergency services, and a streamlined treatment approach, the hospital continues to set new standards for trauma management and patient recovery.

