Gleneagles Hospitals Achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for Simultaneous Hand Sanitizing, Uniting 9,860 Strong Bengaluru Community Against Diseases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23: Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru proudly announces the triumphant achievement of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for Most people sanitising their hands simultaneously. During the grand finale at ISKCON Vaikuntha Hill, Kanakpura Road, this landmark event marks the culmination of a transformative 5-month journey that united the community in prioritizing hand hygiene and fostering a healthier future.

The Clean Hands Save Lives campaign, conceptualized to address the concerning decline in hand hygiene practices, became a city-wide movement engaging with 55 schools and educating over 80,000+ students on crucial hand hygiene practices since its inception on June 21, 2023. In collaboration with Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi Club and Rotary District 3191, the campaign aimed to instill the habit of regular hand cleaning and sanitization among children, transcending beyond pandemic situations.

This monumental achievement was preceded by 21 Assembly Sessions, involving 6 steps of hand hygiene, 100 volunteers, and the active participation of 55 schools, 5,000+ teachers, and 80,000+ students, along with the support of 1,25,000+ parents. The campaign emerged as a transformative movement, educating the youth on essential hand hygiene practices and establishing a powerful connection with the community.

Dr Prem Kumar Nair, Group CEO of IHH Healthcare, said, "This is more than a massive record-setting endeavour. We are here to send a powerful message to the world about the importance of hand hygiene in our daily lives. As a global healthcare network, IHH aspires to Care. For Good Through public outreach campaigns such as Clean Hands Save Lives, we contribute actively to the health and well-being of our community, doing our part to build a healthier world, one hand at a time.

Anurag Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare India, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "The 'Clean Hands Save Lives' campaign by Gleneagles Hospital is more than just a project; it's a strong sign of our commitment to public health. This leading effort shows our solid business values and skill in healthcare and also leads the way to a safer, more secure future for all. We are very proud to be leading a change in public health that goes beyond just hospitals and becomes a big part of our community's everyday life. Paying attention to such basic but important actions is a project that really shows IHH Healthcare's deep commitment to preventive healthcare."

Biju Nair, Cluster COO of Gleneagles Hospitals, Bengaluru, emphasized the profound impact of the initiative, saying, "Clean Hands Save Lives is not just a campaign; it's a vision for a secure future for our next generation. It's heartening to witness the dedication and impact of this initiative, where schools, communities, and healthcare providers unite to instil the habit of good hand hygiene. This campaign reflects our commitment to preventive healthcare and community well-being, showcasing how simple actions today can lead to a healthier and safer tomorrow for our children."

Ashwin Kumar, IPP of Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi Club & District 3191, reflected on the community's dedication, stating, "Rotary Bengaluru Gnanakshi is proud to be a partner in the Clean Hands Save Lives campaign, a testament to our commitment to community well-being. Together, with Gleneagles Hospitals, we are fostering a culture of cleanliness and empowering future generations with the knowledge and practice of good hand hygiene. This collaborative effort aligns with Rotary's mission to make a positive impact on the health and lives of individuals and communities. We believe in the power of collective action, and this campaign exemplifies the strength that comes from working together for a healthier, safer world."

The grand finale witnessed the august presence of distinguished guests, including Sri Sri Dr Prakashnath Swamiji, Managing Director, BGS & SJB Group of Institutions & Hospitals; Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health & Family Welfare Minister, Government of Karnataka; Anurag Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare India; Rajesh Babu, COO - Akshayakalpa Farms & Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Anand Kalal, Chairperson, Santosh Lad Foundation; Rtn. Udaykumar Bhaskara, District Governor 3I91, Rotary International; Dr M. E. Mohan, Dean & Principal - BGS GIMS; Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad (IPS), Deputy Commissioner Police (South Bengaluru); S.A. Hussain, General Secretary, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

The special guests included Sameer Kulkarni, Music Director, Composer of Clean Hands Save Lives Anthem; Sakina Baker, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility, BOSCH India; Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Group Chairperson, Infection Control Advisory Board Gleneagles Hospitals India; Fayaz M. H., General Manager, Forum Mall South Bengaluru; Pushparani, Vice Principal, SJB Nursing College; Tojo John, Managing Director, Good Shepherd Educational Institutions; Dr Giji Thomas, Principal, GIMS College of Nursing; Srinivas C. S., Co-Founder RunAddicts; Dr Pramu Kumar Raje, Principal BGS B-School; Simeon T., Managing Director, Grace Group of Institutions; Rtn Satish Madhavan, District Governor Elect 3191; Rtn PDG Jeetendra Anejalmm, Immediate Past District Governor 3190; Rtn Dr Suresh P. M., President of Rotary Gnanakshi Club; and Rtn PDG Flt Lt K. P. Nagesh, Trainer Rotary International Director Nominating Committee Member.

As the campaign concludes, the organizers anticipate a socially driven ripple effect, fostering health-conscious habits within the community for years to come. The success of the campaign is not just in the achievement of a record but in the lasting impact on public health and the unwavering commitment of Bengaluru's citizens to a healthier tomorrow.

