Gleneagles Hospitals, India Earns 2024-25 Great Place To Work Certification

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8: Gleneagles Hospitals (Gleneagles Healthcare India Pvt Ltd) India has been certified Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from 09, 24, to 09, 25). This Certification is a testament to their commitment to creating a positive and empowering work environment for their employees.

Anurag Yadav, CEO of Gleneagles Healthcare India, expressed his enthusiasm about the Certification: "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work. This Certification reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of trust, respect, and innovation. Our employees are the heart of our organization, and their dedication to providing exceptional healthcare is what makes Gleneagles a truly great place to work. We will continue to invest in our people and create an environment where they can thrive and grow."

Gleneagles Hospitals India is a pioneering multi-specialty healthcare provider, operating six state-of-the-art hospitals across Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. With over 1500 beds and a team of world-renowned specialists, Gleneagles is at the forefront of medical innovation in India. The hospital group has achieved remarkable success in complex organ transplants, including heart, lung, liver, and kidney transplantations, with survival rates comparable to global standards. As part of the IHH Healthcare network, Gleneagles leverages global expertise to continually push the boundaries of medical excellence, offering hope to patients with complex and critical conditions.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Their groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

