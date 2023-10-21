Glitz and Glamour Await: The 7th Annual Talentrack Awards will celebrate the Finest in OTT and Digital Content

The 7th Annual Talentrack Awards is all set to take place on the 25th of October in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Anticipation is building as Talentrack Academy for Digital Entertainment & Content (TADEC) has announced the grand return of the much-awaited Annual Talentrack Awards. The 7th edition of the celebrated event, honoring excellence in OTT, Web Series, and Digital Content, is all set to take place on the 25th of October in Mumbai.

Since its inception in 2017, the Talentrack Awards have been dedicated to recognizing and honoring outstanding achievements in the digital-content space, celebrating exceptional films, web series, and performances. Over the years, this esteemed event has garnered nominations and participation from leading OTT platforms, production houses, filmmakers, digital-content creators, advertising agencies, and Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Talentrack Awards 2023 will be hosted by the Talentrack Academy for Digital Entertainment & Content (TADEC) – a pioneering initiative committed to catalyzing and empowering the digital entertainment & content community. TADEC brings together an ecosystem of illustrious personalities and institutions from across the Indian entertainment sector. The Academy is devoted to harnessing its collective intellect and influence to support artists, creators, filmmakers, entrepreneurs, and start-ups in the digital-content space. New initiatives around training and investment are being rolled-out, with a vision to build TADEC into the definitive hub for creative excellence in the digital-content universe.

Over the span of more than half a decade, the coveted Talentrack Awards trophy (t-trophy) has evolved into the most prestigious recognition in India’s digital-content landscape. Previous editions have witnessed renowned stars and performers such as Manoj Bajpayee, Kiara Advani, R. Madhavan, Anurag Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Ekta Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Masaba Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Raghu & Rajiv, Naveen Kasturia, Abish Mathew, Prajakta Koli, Sumeet Vyaas, Maanvi Gagroo, Saqib Saleem, Mithila Palkar, and many other leading celebrities in the industry picking up the t-trophy.

The evaluation of nominations will be entrusted to a distinguished Grand Jury composed of industry leaders and critics of creative work. Prominent industry giants including Zee5, Applause, Arre, Banijay Asia, Endemol Shine, Jio Cinemas, and Shemaroo will be vying for the highly sought-after Talentrack trophy.

Building on the success of previous editions, the Talentrack Awards 2023 promise to be a grand spectacle supported by influential partners such as 92.7 BIG FM, Mid-Day, FilmiBeat, Business Wire, Art Media, Magnon Sancus, Nine Triangles, Josh, News9 Plus, Magnon Designory, and TreeShade Books.

“The Indian OTT and digital-content ecosystem has evolved rapidly over the past year and has produced several excellent series and movies. We’re excited to see the participation of leading production houses in the 7thedition of the Annual Talentrack Awards. It is evident that the Grand Jury has quite a challenge on their hands in selecting the best! Anticipation is building for what promises to be an even grander and star-studded awards ceremony this year.” – Vineet Bajpai, Founder, Talentrack.

For more information about the Talentrack Awards 2023, please visit www.talentrackawards.in.

