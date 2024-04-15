Glitz, Glamour, and Excellence at Punjabi Icon Awards 2024: Baisakhi Night Led by PCHB President Charan Singh Sapra

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: The prestigious Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai (Khalsa Unity) and the Punjabi Cultural Heritage Board came together to host the captivating 'Punjabi Icon Awards 2024' at a glamorous event celebrating the vibrant festival of Baisakhi. This grand affair, organized under the esteemed leadership of Charan Singh Sapra, President of the PCHB, aimed to honour exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to society.

Baisakhi, a significant occasion in the Punjabi calendar marking the New Year, was the perfect backdrop for this celebration of cultural excellence and community spirit. Charan Singh Sapra envisioned the event as a platform to showcase the rich and diverse heritage of the Punjabi community on a global scale, urging young minds from Punjabi and other diverse communities to embrace their roots and contribute to collective growth.

The star-studded 'Punjabi Icon Awards 2024' was graced by an illustrious lineup of distinguished guests and celebrities from various fields which was anchored by Satinder Satti. The event's Chief Guest, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (Retd.), former Chief of the Indian Air Force, added a touch of honour and prestige to the occasion. Among the esteemed guests of honour were Bollywood icons Sonu Sood brought their charisma and talent to the celebration. Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO of Tata Realty & Infrastructure, and Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor added a touch of glamour and business acumen to the event. The presence of Ms Bharti Singh, renowned actress and stand-up comedy star, along with Parminder Bhatia, Chief AI Officer of GE Healthcare, USA, and Ms Gurjot Kaur, a senior executive from Ajit Group of Publications, showcased a diverse array of talent and expertise. The evening was further embellished by the attendance of renowned figures such as international cricketer Nayan Mongia, music sensations Meet Bros, along actors Mukesh Rishi, and Vindoo Dara Singh, making it a truly unforgettable gathering of luminaries and achievers.

The awards ceremony recognized achievers across diverse domains, including arts, business, education, and social work. Each recipient embodied the essence of excellence and served as an inspiration to others.

Charan Singh Sapra, reflecting on the success of the event, remarked, "The Punjabi Icon Awards 2024 not only honours individuals but also signifies our commitment to fostering a legacy of pride and achievement within the Punjabi and other communities. We hope to inspire a new generation of leaders who will continue to uphold their rich cultural heritage".

The event not only celebrated talent and accomplishment but also emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting Punjabi and other cultures culture on a global stage. Through the Punjabi Icon Awards 2024, Charan Singh Sapra and the PCHB have set a benchmark for cultural recognition and community empowerment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor