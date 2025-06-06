Global Apex & International Grandeur Awards 2025 by Kiteskraft Productions LLP with GCCR
New Delhi [India], June 6: Global Apex Awards & International Grandeur Awards 2025 held at the Hotel Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri, New Delhi on 3rd May, 2025. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning.
The event was a remarkable celebration of leadership and excellence, graced by esteemed dignitaries who brought their diverse expertise and perspectives. Leading the occasion were His Excellency Shri SURESH PRABHU ,Former Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Railways and Civil Aviation Chancellor - Rishihood University, Hon'ble Mr. PARSHOTTAM RUPALA- Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajkot, Hon'ble Mr. RAAJ KUMAR ANAND- Former Cabinet Minister SC/ST, Social Welfare & Labour - Government of Delhi .Guests of Honor included Air Marshal (Dr.) SANJEEV KAPOOR (R),Former Director General (I&S), Indian Air Force - Govt. of India, Dr. Senorita Isaac, Trade Commissioner, Latin American Caribbean Trade Council, New Delhi , Dr. SHEEBA LOURDHES, Chairman - United Samaritans India, Smt. MAYA SHERMAN, Innovation Attache - Israeli Embassy, India, Shri. GEORJEE KOCHUPURAKAL, Founder Chairman & Council Director - GCCR ,His Excellency Mr. MUSTAPHA JAWARA, Ambassador of the Republic of Gambia. The event also featured an inspiring address by Dr. Manu Singh, Chairman - Sarva Dharma Samvaad and Eminent Environmentalist who captivated the audience with his insights on leadership and sustainable business. Together, these luminaries created a platform that celebrated collaboration, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence
Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education, Role of India in G20 and its impact on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the Global Apex Awards & International Grandeur Awards 2025
Global Apex Awards 2025 Winner List -
Dr. Daman Derling - Excellence in Business Advisory and Indian Metaphysical Sciences
Gurpreet Thaman ( GENIST TECHNOCRACY PVT. LTD. ) -Industry Excellence Award
Payaspati Gopal Derling - Polyglot Star Award
Haseeb Najma Begum, Project - Manager- Best IoT Integration Award
Dr. VIMAL RAJ MATHUROutstanding Leadership Award
Dr. V D Patil- Beacon of Excellence Award
Mr. Rajesh Mitra, Director of High Class Security and Housekeeping Service Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Security Solutions
Prof. Dr. Sudhir Kumar -Best Iconic Trailblazer of the Year
Mr. Keshav Anuroop Kasukurthi - AI and Machine Learning Excellence
Mr. Mihir Kumar Jhaveri - Tech Leadership Award
Dr. Ravindra Mohan. Ettam -Outstanding Rural Health Provider
Ms. Marmi Nilay Shukla - Iconic Youth Maestro in Classical Arts
Dr. Janhevi Amol Hase Patil, Innoventect Engineer's Pvt. Ltd. - OutStanding Leadership Award
Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu - Visionary Engineer of Dams & Wealth Dynamics
MRS. VEESHA MOHINDRA, Principal, RVS ACADEMY, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India - BEST PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR
Hibu Ollo - Lifetime Achievement in Fashion
Swapan Malakar - Beacon of Optimism & Societal Upliftment Award
Heal & Grow - Best Child Development Services Award
Dr. Abhiraj Ramchandani -Excellence in Healthcare Education
Nestoria Buildcon Private Limited -Best Real Estate Developer
Iconic Dream Focus Private Limited -Best AI- Powered Innovation Award
Dr. Varghese Sebastian Moolan - Global Icon of Excellence & Impact Award
Mr. Satnam Singh, Managing Director of Sharegill Trading- Fastest Growing Investment Firm
Gandhi Institute of Excellent Technocrats, Ghangapatna Bhubaneswar, Odisha Best - Academic Excellence
Talented Ritu Insan -Best Fashion Designing Institute
Dr. Leena Satpute - Cybersecurity Achievement
Surati Jewellery Factory - Lifetime Achievement in Jewellery Crafting
Buildico Terrafine LLP - Best Gypsum Plastering Company
Vaibhav Mishra - Inspiring Mentor of the Year
Prof. SRINIVASAN VENKATESAN - Academic Leadership Excellence
Ganesh Infraworld Limited, Founder & Managing Director - Mr. Vibhoar Agrawal - Best Infrastructure Development Company
Dr. Nandha Kumar B, Director |- JANAASHA TN Nidhi Ltd. -Visionary Leader of the Year
Mr. Manoj Kumar Patel -Award for Contribution at International Stage
Realtors Property - Best Property Consultancy in New Delhi
Mrs. Hemlata Patel - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dr. Manju Lata - Lifetime Achievement Award in Teaching
Shishu Vikash Vidya Mandir, Tulasichoura - Best School of the Year
DLF CARES -Innovative CSR Project Award
Diamond International School ( Mrs. Sana Saleem Althaf ) -Best School Working on Interpersonal Skills Award
Mr. Jai - Green Warrior Award
Dr. Sajid Noor Saiyed, Chairperson, Bharat CSR Network - CSR Leadership Excellence
Dr. Ram Narayan Bharti - Catalyst for Social Good Award
Aryan Viswakarma, Founder CEO Quality HUB India ( Registered as NOICE Academy Private Limited ) Transformational Leadership Award
Skillmary Learning Private Limited ( Mr. Rupesh Kumar S ) - Coaching Institute of the Year
ELITE BUILDTECH - Emerging Construction Company of the Year
Mrs. Shobha Bhadoria, MCD EDUCATION - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Vivekananda World School, Chairman - Dr. Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar - Best School Promoting Extra Curricular Activity
Dr. Chiragkumar Balvantbhai Rathod - Award Contribution to Educational Department
Dr. Sanchita Banerjee - Social Work Traulblazer
Dr. Parvathi Satyanarayana - Top 10 Principals of the Year Award
Mr. Harshal V. Shinde, Founder- Harsh Foundation - Youth Empowerment Champion
Advocate Rajesh Kshetry - Tech-Driven Legal Excellence Award
Dr. Sutapa Roy - Award for Contribution at International Stage
Mr. T. N. Mahesh - Award for Contribution to Education Community
M|S Electromech, Chairman & Managing partners - Surendra Bajaj & Shyam Bajaj - Excellence in Quality & Reliability
Ashoka Group - Product Quality & Reliability Award
Dr. Jyoti Prakash - Community Engagement & Outreach- Outstanding Contribution in Community Engagement and Outreach
Mr. DEEPAK SHARMA, TRUSTEE, UDAYAN CARE - Outstanding Contribution to Social Welfare
Bhupendra Kumar Patel - Transformational Leader Award
Sakshi Patel - Strategic Communication Leader Award
Sunil Kumar, CEO - SVN AYURVEDA PRIVATE LIMITED - Customer Service Excellence in Utilities
Rahul Sharma - CEO of the Year
Dr. Suraj Kumar Sharma, CEO - Quokka Motors LLP -Green Business of the Year
Mr. Rajeev Agarwal -Best Debut Author
Susan Anand, National Organization General Secretary, Namami Narmade Namami Gange Namami Yamuna Sangh -Environmental Social Worker
Abhinandan Trust, Chairman - Mr. Vivekanand Kumar -Best NGO Impact Award
Painflame Clinic, Mr. Pankaj Awasthi - CEO & Co-Founder -Best Physiotherapy Clinic in India
Joyasree Talapatra - Mount Litera Zee School, Diamond City ( Boarding School ) -Best Principal of the Year
Dr. Ami Desai - Visionary Managing Director in Education
Sikkim Skill University - Excellence in Vocational and Skill Education Award 2025
Asian International University - Best University for Promoting Women in Skill Education
Dr. Samit Havinal - Strategic Healthcare Entrepreneur and Best Inspiring Leader
Asif Zaman Rizvi - Transformational Leader
Mr. Snehal Patel- Most Trusted Consultant in India
Vempalli Sunil Kumar Reddy - Excellence Global IT Leadership
Mr. Shrey Garg , Director - Garg Merchants - Most Trusted Traders in Rice nd pulses
Punit K Srivastava ( Artists & Authors ) -Screenwriter of the Year
Dr. Jyoshna Rani Behera- Author of the Year
Aceolution -AI & Automation Excellence Award
Dr. K Zodingliani - Outstanding Community Impact Award
Dr. Hanumesh S Badigar - Senior Wellness Leadership
Dr. Pijush Kanti Tripathi - Best Teaching Award
Mr. Akshay Nagpure ( Hexagone Hardware Studio LLP ) - Start-up Leaders of the Year
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar - Author of the Year
Mrs. Priyanka Kathait - Best Inspirational Author of the Year
Dr. Jyoti Rajendra Arde National Icon in Educational Leadership - Principal Award 2025
Dr. Ashmita Banik - Early Career Young Researchers Award
Ananda's Seva Sadana Group, Director & Founder - Dr. C.M. RAO - Best Social Enterprise Award
Mr. Jaypalbabu - Best VFX Evangelist
Rotomaker India Pvt. Ltd. - Best VFX Company 2025
Dr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw, Founder & Director of Abhinnovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. & Tech Q Labs LLP -Emerging Tech Leader
Ritesh Penta - Innovative CEO of the Year
Avirajvi Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. ( SAP GROUP ) Mr. Premasis Bhattacharjee - Excellence in Infrastructure Project Management
Ms. Nupur Mukherjee, Research Worker & Dance Choreographer : Tulirtaney -Outstanding Research Worker for the Special Children towards Mainstream
Prof. Dr. Karpagavel Chandrabose, Velammal Medical College & Hospital-Madurai,Tamil Nadu Best - Doctor of the Year
EC Group Datasoft Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Community Education
St. Mark's World School - Leader in STEM Education
Prof. Vasudev Parvati, Dean & Professor - Alumni Impact Award
UAL- Bengal ( Prop:- UAL Industries Limited ) - Excellence in Customer Service
Dr. Debabrata Chatterjee - Best Educationist & Writer of the Year
Prof. ( Dr. ) Zareena Sultana - Award for Contribution at International Stage
Mr.Neeraj Modani, Managing Director- GoNexus360 - Digital Marketing Excellence
Dr. Kota Suresh Kumar, Professor of Psychiatry Katuri Medical College - Best Thesis Advisor
Prof. ( Dr. ) Ram Chet Chaudhary - Lifetime Achievement in Agriculture
Mr. Vikram Shah - Lifetime Rafi Tribute Performers
Dr. A. HAJA ABDUL KHADER - BEST ACADEMIC LEADERSHIP AWARD 2025
Dr. BR Singh Guruji - Excellence in Social Justice
M. R.Geeta Chandra Welfare Society Jabalpur ( M P ) ( President Mr. Vijay Kant Verma ) - Best Welfare Initiative Award
Dr. Rithika S Shetty - Inspiration to many award
Mr. Rajkumar Arasan, Educationist I Principal I CEO-AaRa's RLC - Visionary Leader in School Transformation
Akhil Moothedath ( AJ Immigration ) - Excellence in Immigration Consultancy
Amit Gothwal - Former Executive Chef to the Hon'ble President of India
Jyotish Samrat Debajit Sarma - Most Accurate Horoscope Reader
Ar. Raakesh Natarajan - Cookscape Home Interiors
Rakesh Varma, Deepika English Medium School Rourkela - Lifelong Learner Award
Prof. ( Dr. ) Bhagirathi Nayak - Excellence in Research and Innovation
Nesta Architects, Ar. Irshad and Ar. Safvan - ( ISLAND HOME ) Excellence in Architecture
Nandita Chaudhuri - Business Leader, Artist & Author
pradeep kumar, The Monkey Dumplings Atta Momos- Learder in Health - Consious Fast food
Sobin K Thomas, SOBINS GREENS CHARITABLE TRUST Best Community Impact
Dr. Prithvish Rajmani - Creating a Social Impact through Mediation Advocacy
Puvvala Sri Ramky Rocky - Actor Orator. Philanthropy Humanist
Dr. Thomas Mathew, Head of the Department - Best Head of Department Award
International Grandeur Awards 2025 Winner List -
Mr. Indranil Sen - Behavioral Change Facilitator Award
Mohammad Ashraf Mir -Award for Contribution at International Stage
Ms. Samyuktha Dandu -Best Emerging Interior Designer
Dr. Mohan Raj V-Research and Innovation Award
Kredo The School -Top 10 Schools of the Year
Heal & Grow -Excellence in Patient Care
Dr. Harish Grover - Best Chiropractor in india
Hon. Dr. Varghese Moolan ( India-Commonwealth Trade Commissioner ) Varghese Moolans Group - Award For Aligning Modern Science with Spirituality thru "Dimensional Progressive Theory"
Dr. Daman Derling - Global Ambassador of Indian Mysticism and Spiritual Leadership
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Limited ( Mr. Avinash Shende & Mr. Sachin Pande ) - Digital Transformation Leader
Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli - Best Hotel of the Year
Mukesh Shah - Award for Contribution to Education Community
St. Mark's High School ( Mr. Shaik Ishaq Ahmed ) - Best Managed School Award
Jayashree Joshi - Outstanding Leadership Award
Ankit Sharma - Landscape Photography Award
Dr. Sharmistha Sarkar - Outstanding Contribution to Health and Wellness
SEED CELL ( Sikkim Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Cell ) -Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Mr. Deepayan Kumar Das - Award for Dedication to the Profession ( Turnaround of Small Business )
Mr. Debashis Bhattacharyya - Best Writer and Poet of the Year 2025
Mr. Manoj Kumar Patel - Best Teacher of the Year
( Bharti Sewa Sadan Trust ) Founder cum President - Dr. Ram Narayan Bharti - Health and Wellness Impact Award
Mr. Mihir Kumar Jhaveri - Best CTO in Product Development and Tech Innovation
Mr. Keshav Anuroop Kasukurthi - AI Powered Business Transformation Award
Dr. Ravindra Mohan. Ettam - Best Surgeon of the Year
Chanda Sharma - Most Accurate Prediction Award
Dr. Sanyogita - Advance Technology Development Award
Tapovan Pre School from Tapovan Sanskar Pith Campus - Volunteer Karyakarta ( Devarshi Shah ) - Best Pre School of the Year Award
Comfort Design & Building Services Pvt. Ltd. - India's Best MEP Training Institute 2025
Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu - Author of the Year
Mrs. Sangeeta Jolly - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dr. Abhiraj Ramchandani - Best Doctor of the Year
Ms. Shruti Gangele -Astrological Research Excellence Award
Talented Ritu Insan - Best Fashion Designer of the Year
Ashish Anand - Operational Excellence in Administration Award
Shipra Uppal - Client Satisfaction Award
Ms. Chuishangphy A Chihui - Outstanding Design Achievement Award
Mr. Sagar Suresh Poman - Edupreneur Director of the Year
Dr. SSaurabh Kapoor - Change Management Award
Vinit Thakkar - Leadership and Administrative Award
Megha Vaid ( CONCORD BIOTECH LTD. ) - Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR ) Award
Alpesh Thakkar ( Amee Foundation ) - Best Accounts Professor of the Year
Safi Malek ( Amee Foundation ) Community -Empowerment Award
Hiral Adhyaru ( Amee Foundation ) - Best Corporate Training Programme
100 Plus Academy ( Mr. Vaibhav Mishra ) - Best Emerging Coaching Institute
Dr. Amaresh Mahato - WOMEN EMPOWERMENT THROUGH SERVICE AWARD. ( Based on Suger and Gluten Free MUSHROOM, CASSAVA ,SWEET POTATO &STEVIA CULTIVATION IN THE DROUGHT AREA Of W. B & JHARKHAND STATE, INDIA. )
Dr. CMA'Vaibhav Sharma, Assistant Professor, Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Lucknow, UP - Award for Contribution at International Stage
Make my Asset Infratech Pvt. Ltd. ( Mr. Karan Yadav ) - Best Real Estate Investment Firm
Dr. Nandha Kumar B, Director - JANAASHA TN Nidhi Ltd. - Excellence in Financial Services
Mrs. Hemlata Patel - Award for Contribution to Student Development
CA Ramesh Nagar - Financial Services Provider of the Year
Mr. Vijay Kumar Amar - Excellence in Leadership & Innovation in Public Infrastructure Development
Ganesh Infraworld Limited, Founder & Managing Director - Mr. Vibhoar Agrawal - Excellence in Infrastructure Safety & Compliance
Prof. SRINIVASAN VENKATESAN - Inspirational Leadership in Healthcare
T. N. Mahesh - Magic Square Puzzles Creator Award
Eduminds Learning LLC, CEO - Mr. Devesh Singh Rathore - Pioneer in Accredited Higher Education Program
Dr. Leena Nishit Jain ( KRADLE TO KRAYONNS PRESCHOOL ) - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Chahna Jewels - Best Bridal Jewellery Collection
Gopalji - Author of the Year
Muthayammal College of Arts and Science ( Dr. S.P. Vijeikumar ) - Most Emerging Higher Education Institute of the Year
Mr. Ajay Kumar Iconic- Business Personality Award - Founder & CEO
Sprite Genix - Best Creative Agency
SUPERIOR GROUP OF INDUSTRIES - Best Sustainable Manufacturing Award
Mr. Safijo Alphons - Award for Contribution to Logistics Education Community
Dr. Sajid Noor Saiyed - CSR Icon Award - Chairperson, Bharat CSR Network
Sunil Khosla ( Chachowalia ) - Innovator in Health and Social Welfare
Nivedita Tutorials ( Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee ) - Exceptional Leadership in Education
Dr. Parvathi Satyanarayana -The Paramount Honor in School Leadership
Dr. Krishnapriya Indira Sreekumaran - Best Director of the Year
Dr. Hanumesh S Badigar - Excellence in Healthcare
Mr. Bharde Harish Shyamsundar - Best Director of the Year
SarkarSEO ( Mr. Mohit Parnami ) - Best Digital Marketing Agency
Mrs. Priyanka Kathait - Best Science Teacher of the Year
Satyasri Akula - Award for Innovative Research
Dr. Ashmita Banik - Award for Excellence in Research
Dr. Vrushali Ajay Oka - Top 10 Professor of the Year
Payel Pradhan Singha - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Ananda's Seva Sadana Group, Director & Founder - Dr. C.M. RAO - Humanitarian Service Award
Abhinnovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. & Tech Q Labs LLP, Founder & Director - Dr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw -Tech Startup Excellence
Ms. Sheila Swami - Award for Contribution to the Education Community
Sweet Happy Journey Tour and Travels Pvt. Ltd. ( SAP GROUP ) Mr. Premasis Bhattacharjee - Excellence in Customer Service
Prof. Vasudev Parvati, Dean & Professor - Distinguished Faculty Award
UAL -Bengal ( Prop:- UAL Industries Limited -Outstanding Business Growth
Dr. Mohammad Majid Sultan - Top Performer in Business Development Award
Dr. Kota Suresh Kumar, Professor of Psychiatry Katuri Medical College -Best Academic Excellence
EC GROUP DATASOFT PVT. LTD. - Outstanding Contribution to Education
Dr. Ashwani Kumar Saini - Tech Leadership Award
Ms. Sheena Kalenga - Principal of Purpose and Progress Award
Ar. Raakesh Natarajan - Best Home Interior Designer of the Year
Dr. Rithika S Shetty -Game Changing Entrepreneur Award
Mr. Pravin H. Dhenak - Legal Advocate of the Year
Dr. Priya Sharma - Rising Star Assistant Professor in Higher Education Excellence
Dr. Sutapa Roy, Vidyasagar College for Women Outstanding Leadership - Principal of the Year
SWATI RAJPUT -BEST ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF THE YEAR
Dr. Sai Lakshmi Majji - Innovative Principal of the Year in Mind Power
Debjani Astro Palmist - Most Accurate Predictions Award
KRISHAN CHANDER SINGH MEHTA - Best Director Academics of the Year
Vinay Khajuria - Best Principal of the Year
P.Lakshmi Prasanna - Innovative Teacher of the year
Mr. Juzer Chahwala - Architect of the Year -For Rishikesh Master Planning
Sailesh Kumar Mathur - Visionary Leader in Hotel & Resort Management
Subramaniam Arjunun - CEO of Impact and Influence
Dr. Abhishek Goel - Visionary of the Year
Joydeep Mukherjee - Contribution to Cultural Music Heritage
Dr. Mishil Sandeep Parik - Outstanding Contribution To Bone Cancer Awareness
Ar. Mriganka Banikya ( Archmary Spectrum Pvt. Ltd. ) - Excellence in Residential Design
Anupam Biswas, Headmaster ( Haldia Govt Sponsored Higher Secondary School ) - Outstanding Staff Management
Mr. John Kiran.E - Best Creative Leadership
Mr. Jairam Chawla - Distinguished Contributions to Universal Consciousness and Awakening.
Amir Rizvi - Outstanding Achievement in Corporate Financial Strategy
Ms. Rajashree Venkat - The Empowerment Award
Priyabhashni Pathak - Exemplary Legal Service and Integrity Award
Taranjeet Singh Khanuja ( Khanuja Enterprises ) - Most Trusted Automobile Brand
Genius Heights School Palari - Teaching Excellence Award
Vineet Ramesh Phalak - Best Luxury Interior Designer of the Year
Ar. Rakesh Natarajan - Best Residential Interiors
Kennedy D' Silva - Executive Leadership in Sports Development
Sohong Dhar - Data Scientist of the Year
Dr Gigy George of Dr Gigy's Million Dollar Smile Dental Clinic - Award for Excellence in Dentistry
Dr. Chandan Maitra Phd - Innovative Academic Leader in Engineering & Architecture
S D Singh - Van Suraksha Shreshtha Samman - Medal for Excellence in Forest Duty & Anti-Poaching Efforts
Priya Pal - Interdisciplinary Excellence Award - For Work that Bridges Multiple Academic Fields
Adv. Raghavendra S. Mehrotra, Founder and Managing Partner at LAWKHART LEGAL - Advocates & Legal Consultants - Best Criminal Defence Advocate of the Year
Adv. Shailendra Singh - Law Firm Founder Leadership Award
Pauchungnung Vaiphei Innovative - Professor of the Year
Dr. Bhushan P. Langi ( VP Administration and IQAC Coordinator ) - Outstanding Leadership Vice Principal of the Year
Vikram Karmendra Singh - Creative Genius in Visual Arts
Dr. R. Bharathidasan - Trailblazer in Therapeutic Innovation
Dr. Syed Abrar Uddin, Skin & Hair Specialist - Best Cosmetic Surgeon of the Year
Koushal Garg - Best Businessman of the Year
Dr. Amandeep Singh Bhandari - Innovative Teacher of the Year
About Kiteskraft Productions LLP
Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march.
Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website - www.kiteskraft.com
Kiteskraft Productions LLP Congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavours!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Global Apex Awards & International Grandeur Awards 2025
https://globalapexawards.com/
https://grandeurawards.com/
