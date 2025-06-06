Global Apex & International Grandeur Awards 2025 by Kiteskraft Productions LLP with GCCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: Global Apex Awards & International Grandeur Awards 2025 held at the Hotel Hyatt Centric, Janakpuri, New Delhi on 3rd May, 2025. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning.

The event was a remarkable celebration of leadership and excellence, graced by esteemed dignitaries who brought their diverse expertise and perspectives. Leading the occasion were His Excellency Shri SURESH PRABHU ,Former Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Railways and Civil Aviation Chancellor - Rishihood University, Hon'ble Mr. PARSHOTTAM RUPALA- Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajkot, Hon'ble Mr. RAAJ KUMAR ANAND- Former Cabinet Minister SC/ST, Social Welfare & Labour - Government of Delhi .Guests of Honor included Air Marshal (Dr.) SANJEEV KAPOOR (R),Former Director General (I&S), Indian Air Force - Govt. of India, Dr. Senorita Isaac, Trade Commissioner, Latin American Caribbean Trade Council, New Delhi , Dr. SHEEBA LOURDHES, Chairman - United Samaritans India, Smt. MAYA SHERMAN, Innovation Attache - Israeli Embassy, India, Shri. GEORJEE KOCHUPURAKAL, Founder Chairman & Council Director - GCCR ,His Excellency Mr. MUSTAPHA JAWARA, Ambassador of the Republic of Gambia. The event also featured an inspiring address by Dr. Manu Singh, Chairman - Sarva Dharma Samvaad and Eminent Environmentalist who captivated the audience with his insights on leadership and sustainable business. Together, these luminaries created a platform that celebrated collaboration, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence

Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education, Role of India in G20 and its impact on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the Global Apex Awards & International Grandeur Awards 2025

Global Apex Awards 2025 Winner List -

Dr. Daman Derling - Excellence in Business Advisory and Indian Metaphysical Sciences

Gurpreet Thaman ( GENIST TECHNOCRACY PVT. LTD. ) -Industry Excellence Award

Payaspati Gopal Derling - Polyglot Star Award

Haseeb Najma Begum, Project - Manager- Best IoT Integration Award

Dr. VIMAL RAJ MATHUROutstanding Leadership Award

Dr. V D Patil- Beacon of Excellence Award

Mr. Rajesh Mitra, Director of High Class Security and Housekeeping Service Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Security Solutions

Prof. Dr. Sudhir Kumar -Best Iconic Trailblazer of the Year

Mr. Keshav Anuroop Kasukurthi - AI and Machine Learning Excellence

Mr. Mihir Kumar Jhaveri - Tech Leadership Award

Dr. Ravindra Mohan. Ettam -Outstanding Rural Health Provider

Ms. Marmi Nilay Shukla - Iconic Youth Maestro in Classical Arts

Dr. Janhevi Amol Hase Patil, Innoventect Engineer's Pvt. Ltd. - OutStanding Leadership Award

Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu - Visionary Engineer of Dams & Wealth Dynamics

MRS. VEESHA MOHINDRA, Principal, RVS ACADEMY, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India - BEST PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR

Hibu Ollo - Lifetime Achievement in Fashion

Swapan Malakar - Beacon of Optimism & Societal Upliftment Award

Heal & Grow - Best Child Development Services Award

Dr. Abhiraj Ramchandani -Excellence in Healthcare Education

Nestoria Buildcon Private Limited -Best Real Estate Developer

Iconic Dream Focus Private Limited -Best AI- Powered Innovation Award

Dr. Varghese Sebastian Moolan - Global Icon of Excellence & Impact Award

Mr. Satnam Singh, Managing Director of Sharegill Trading- Fastest Growing Investment Firm

Gandhi Institute of Excellent Technocrats, Ghangapatna Bhubaneswar, Odisha Best - Academic Excellence

Talented Ritu Insan -Best Fashion Designing Institute

Dr. Leena Satpute - Cybersecurity Achievement

Surati Jewellery Factory - Lifetime Achievement in Jewellery Crafting

Buildico Terrafine LLP - Best Gypsum Plastering Company

Vaibhav Mishra - Inspiring Mentor of the Year

Prof. SRINIVASAN VENKATESAN - Academic Leadership Excellence

Ganesh Infraworld Limited, Founder & Managing Director - Mr. Vibhoar Agrawal - Best Infrastructure Development Company

Dr. Nandha Kumar B, Director |- JANAASHA TN Nidhi Ltd. -Visionary Leader of the Year

Mr. Manoj Kumar Patel -Award for Contribution at International Stage

Realtors Property - Best Property Consultancy in New Delhi

Mrs. Hemlata Patel - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Manju Lata - Lifetime Achievement Award in Teaching

Shishu Vikash Vidya Mandir, Tulasichoura - Best School of the Year

DLF CARES -Innovative CSR Project Award

Diamond International School ( Mrs. Sana Saleem Althaf ) -Best School Working on Interpersonal Skills Award

Mr. Jai - Green Warrior Award

Dr. Sajid Noor Saiyed, Chairperson, Bharat CSR Network - CSR Leadership Excellence

Dr. Ram Narayan Bharti - Catalyst for Social Good Award

Aryan Viswakarma, Founder CEO Quality HUB India ( Registered as NOICE Academy Private Limited ) Transformational Leadership Award

Skillmary Learning Private Limited ( Mr. Rupesh Kumar S ) - Coaching Institute of the Year

ELITE BUILDTECH - Emerging Construction Company of the Year

Mrs. Shobha Bhadoria, MCD EDUCATION - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Vivekananda World School, Chairman - Dr. Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar - Best School Promoting Extra Curricular Activity

Dr. Chiragkumar Balvantbhai Rathod - Award Contribution to Educational Department

Dr. Sanchita Banerjee - Social Work Traulblazer

Dr. Parvathi Satyanarayana - Top 10 Principals of the Year Award

Mr. Harshal V. Shinde, Founder- Harsh Foundation - Youth Empowerment Champion

Advocate Rajesh Kshetry - Tech-Driven Legal Excellence Award

Dr. Sutapa Roy - Award for Contribution at International Stage

Mr. T. N. Mahesh - Award for Contribution to Education Community

M|S Electromech, Chairman & Managing partners - Surendra Bajaj & Shyam Bajaj - Excellence in Quality & Reliability

Ashoka Group - Product Quality & Reliability Award

Dr. Jyoti Prakash - Community Engagement & Outreach- Outstanding Contribution in Community Engagement and Outreach

Mr. DEEPAK SHARMA, TRUSTEE, UDAYAN CARE - Outstanding Contribution to Social Welfare

Bhupendra Kumar Patel - Transformational Leader Award

Sakshi Patel - Strategic Communication Leader Award

Sunil Kumar, CEO - SVN AYURVEDA PRIVATE LIMITED - Customer Service Excellence in Utilities

Rahul Sharma - CEO of the Year

Dr. Suraj Kumar Sharma, CEO - Quokka Motors LLP -Green Business of the Year

Mr. Rajeev Agarwal -Best Debut Author

Susan Anand, National Organization General Secretary, Namami Narmade Namami Gange Namami Yamuna Sangh -Environmental Social Worker

Abhinandan Trust, Chairman - Mr. Vivekanand Kumar -Best NGO Impact Award

Painflame Clinic, Mr. Pankaj Awasthi - CEO & Co-Founder -Best Physiotherapy Clinic in India

Joyasree Talapatra - Mount Litera Zee School, Diamond City ( Boarding School ) -Best Principal of the Year

Dr. Ami Desai - Visionary Managing Director in Education

Sikkim Skill University - Excellence in Vocational and Skill Education Award 2025

Asian International University - Best University for Promoting Women in Skill Education

Dr. Samit Havinal - Strategic Healthcare Entrepreneur and Best Inspiring Leader

Asif Zaman Rizvi - Transformational Leader

Mr. Snehal Patel- Most Trusted Consultant in India

Vempalli Sunil Kumar Reddy - Excellence Global IT Leadership

Mr. Shrey Garg , Director - Garg Merchants - Most Trusted Traders in Rice nd pulses

Punit K Srivastava ( Artists & Authors ) -Screenwriter of the Year

Dr. Jyoshna Rani Behera- Author of the Year

Aceolution -AI & Automation Excellence Award

Dr. K Zodingliani - Outstanding Community Impact Award

Dr. Hanumesh S Badigar - Senior Wellness Leadership

Dr. Pijush Kanti Tripathi - Best Teaching Award

Mr. Akshay Nagpure ( Hexagone Hardware Studio LLP ) - Start-up Leaders of the Year

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar - Author of the Year

Mrs. Priyanka Kathait - Best Inspirational Author of the Year

Dr. Jyoti Rajendra Arde National Icon in Educational Leadership - Principal Award 2025

Dr. Ashmita Banik - Early Career Young Researchers Award

Ananda's Seva Sadana Group, Director & Founder - Dr. C.M. RAO - Best Social Enterprise Award

Mr. Jaypalbabu - Best VFX Evangelist

Rotomaker India Pvt. Ltd. - Best VFX Company 2025

Dr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw, Founder & Director of Abhinnovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. & Tech Q Labs LLP -Emerging Tech Leader

Ritesh Penta - Innovative CEO of the Year

Avirajvi Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. ( SAP GROUP ) Mr. Premasis Bhattacharjee - Excellence in Infrastructure Project Management

Ms. Nupur Mukherjee, Research Worker & Dance Choreographer : Tulirtaney -Outstanding Research Worker for the Special Children towards Mainstream

Prof. Dr. Karpagavel Chandrabose, Velammal Medical College & Hospital-Madurai,Tamil Nadu Best - Doctor of the Year

EC Group Datasoft Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Community Education

St. Mark's World School - Leader in STEM Education

Prof. Vasudev Parvati, Dean & Professor - Alumni Impact Award

UAL- Bengal ( Prop:- UAL Industries Limited ) - Excellence in Customer Service

Dr. Debabrata Chatterjee - Best Educationist & Writer of the Year

Prof. ( Dr. ) Zareena Sultana - Award for Contribution at International Stage

Mr.Neeraj Modani, Managing Director- GoNexus360 - Digital Marketing Excellence

Dr. Kota Suresh Kumar, Professor of Psychiatry Katuri Medical College - Best Thesis Advisor

Prof. ( Dr. ) Ram Chet Chaudhary - Lifetime Achievement in Agriculture

Mr. Vikram Shah - Lifetime Rafi Tribute Performers

Dr. A. HAJA ABDUL KHADER - BEST ACADEMIC LEADERSHIP AWARD 2025

Dr. BR Singh Guruji - Excellence in Social Justice

M. R.Geeta Chandra Welfare Society Jabalpur ( M P ) ( President Mr. Vijay Kant Verma ) - Best Welfare Initiative Award

Dr. Rithika S Shetty - Inspiration to many award

Mr. Rajkumar Arasan, Educationist I Principal I CEO-AaRa's RLC - Visionary Leader in School Transformation

Akhil Moothedath ( AJ Immigration ) - Excellence in Immigration Consultancy

Amit Gothwal - Former Executive Chef to the Hon'ble President of India

Jyotish Samrat Debajit Sarma - Most Accurate Horoscope Reader

Ar. Raakesh Natarajan - Cookscape Home Interiors

Rakesh Varma, Deepika English Medium School Rourkela - Lifelong Learner Award

Prof. ( Dr. ) Bhagirathi Nayak - Excellence in Research and Innovation

Nesta Architects, Ar. Irshad and Ar. Safvan - ( ISLAND HOME ) Excellence in Architecture

Nandita Chaudhuri - Business Leader, Artist & Author

pradeep kumar, The Monkey Dumplings Atta Momos- Learder in Health - Consious Fast food

Sobin K Thomas, SOBINS GREENS CHARITABLE TRUST Best Community Impact

Dr. Prithvish Rajmani - Creating a Social Impact through Mediation Advocacy

Puvvala Sri Ramky Rocky - Actor Orator. Philanthropy Humanist

Dr. Thomas Mathew, Head of the Department - Best Head of Department Award

International Grandeur Awards 2025 Winner List -

Mr. Indranil Sen - Behavioral Change Facilitator Award

Mohammad Ashraf Mir -Award for Contribution at International Stage

Ms. Samyuktha Dandu -Best Emerging Interior Designer

Dr. Mohan Raj V-Research and Innovation Award

Kredo The School -Top 10 Schools of the Year

Heal & Grow -Excellence in Patient Care

Dr. Harish Grover - Best Chiropractor in india

Hon. Dr. Varghese Moolan ( India-Commonwealth Trade Commissioner ) Varghese Moolans Group - Award For Aligning Modern Science with Spirituality thru "Dimensional Progressive Theory"

Dr. Daman Derling - Global Ambassador of Indian Mysticism and Spiritual Leadership

Virtual Galaxy Infotech Limited ( Mr. Avinash Shende & Mr. Sachin Pande ) - Digital Transformation Leader

Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli - Best Hotel of the Year

Mukesh Shah - Award for Contribution to Education Community

St. Mark's High School ( Mr. Shaik Ishaq Ahmed ) - Best Managed School Award

Jayashree Joshi - Outstanding Leadership Award

Ankit Sharma - Landscape Photography Award

Dr. Sharmistha Sarkar - Outstanding Contribution to Health and Wellness

SEED CELL ( Sikkim Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Cell ) -Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Mr. Deepayan Kumar Das - Award for Dedication to the Profession ( Turnaround of Small Business )

Mr. Debashis Bhattacharyya - Best Writer and Poet of the Year 2025

Mr. Manoj Kumar Patel - Best Teacher of the Year

( Bharti Sewa Sadan Trust ) Founder cum President - Dr. Ram Narayan Bharti - Health and Wellness Impact Award

Mr. Mihir Kumar Jhaveri - Best CTO in Product Development and Tech Innovation

Mr. Keshav Anuroop Kasukurthi - AI Powered Business Transformation Award

Dr. Ravindra Mohan. Ettam - Best Surgeon of the Year

Chanda Sharma - Most Accurate Prediction Award

Dr. Sanyogita - Advance Technology Development Award

Tapovan Pre School from Tapovan Sanskar Pith Campus - Volunteer Karyakarta ( Devarshi Shah ) - Best Pre School of the Year Award

Comfort Design & Building Services Pvt. Ltd. - India's Best MEP Training Institute 2025

Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu - Author of the Year

Mrs. Sangeeta Jolly - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Abhiraj Ramchandani - Best Doctor of the Year

Ms. Shruti Gangele -Astrological Research Excellence Award

Talented Ritu Insan - Best Fashion Designer of the Year

Ashish Anand - Operational Excellence in Administration Award

Shipra Uppal - Client Satisfaction Award

Ms. Chuishangphy A Chihui - Outstanding Design Achievement Award

Mr. Sagar Suresh Poman - Edupreneur Director of the Year

Dr. SSaurabh Kapoor - Change Management Award

Vinit Thakkar - Leadership and Administrative Award

Megha Vaid ( CONCORD BIOTECH LTD. ) - Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR ) Award

Alpesh Thakkar ( Amee Foundation ) - Best Accounts Professor of the Year

Safi Malek ( Amee Foundation ) Community -Empowerment Award

Hiral Adhyaru ( Amee Foundation ) - Best Corporate Training Programme

100 Plus Academy ( Mr. Vaibhav Mishra ) - Best Emerging Coaching Institute

Dr. Amaresh Mahato - WOMEN EMPOWERMENT THROUGH SERVICE AWARD. ( Based on Suger and Gluten Free MUSHROOM, CASSAVA ,SWEET POTATO &STEVIA CULTIVATION IN THE DROUGHT AREA Of W. B & JHARKHAND STATE, INDIA. )

Dr. CMA'Vaibhav Sharma, Assistant Professor, Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Lucknow, UP - Award for Contribution at International Stage

Make my Asset Infratech Pvt. Ltd. ( Mr. Karan Yadav ) - Best Real Estate Investment Firm

Dr. Nandha Kumar B, Director - JANAASHA TN Nidhi Ltd. - Excellence in Financial Services

Mrs. Hemlata Patel - Award for Contribution to Student Development

CA Ramesh Nagar - Financial Services Provider of the Year

Mr. Vijay Kumar Amar - Excellence in Leadership & Innovation in Public Infrastructure Development

Ganesh Infraworld Limited, Founder & Managing Director - Mr. Vibhoar Agrawal - Excellence in Infrastructure Safety & Compliance

Prof. SRINIVASAN VENKATESAN - Inspirational Leadership in Healthcare

T. N. Mahesh - Magic Square Puzzles Creator Award

Eduminds Learning LLC, CEO - Mr. Devesh Singh Rathore - Pioneer in Accredited Higher Education Program

Dr. Leena Nishit Jain ( KRADLE TO KRAYONNS PRESCHOOL ) - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Chahna Jewels - Best Bridal Jewellery Collection

Gopalji - Author of the Year

Muthayammal College of Arts and Science ( Dr. S.P. Vijeikumar ) - Most Emerging Higher Education Institute of the Year

Mr. Ajay Kumar Iconic- Business Personality Award - Founder & CEO

Sprite Genix - Best Creative Agency

SUPERIOR GROUP OF INDUSTRIES - Best Sustainable Manufacturing Award

Mr. Safijo Alphons - Award for Contribution to Logistics Education Community

Dr. Sajid Noor Saiyed - CSR Icon Award - Chairperson, Bharat CSR Network

Sunil Khosla ( Chachowalia ) - Innovator in Health and Social Welfare

Nivedita Tutorials ( Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee ) - Exceptional Leadership in Education

Dr. Parvathi Satyanarayana -The Paramount Honor in School Leadership

Dr. Krishnapriya Indira Sreekumaran - Best Director of the Year

Dr. Hanumesh S Badigar - Excellence in Healthcare

Mr. Bharde Harish Shyamsundar - Best Director of the Year

SarkarSEO ( Mr. Mohit Parnami ) - Best Digital Marketing Agency

Mrs. Priyanka Kathait - Best Science Teacher of the Year

Satyasri Akula - Award for Innovative Research

Dr. Ashmita Banik - Award for Excellence in Research

Dr. Vrushali Ajay Oka - Top 10 Professor of the Year

Payel Pradhan Singha - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Ananda's Seva Sadana Group, Director & Founder - Dr. C.M. RAO - Humanitarian Service Award

Abhinnovation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. & Tech Q Labs LLP, Founder & Director - Dr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastaw -Tech Startup Excellence

Ms. Sheila Swami - Award for Contribution to the Education Community

Sweet Happy Journey Tour and Travels Pvt. Ltd. ( SAP GROUP ) Mr. Premasis Bhattacharjee - Excellence in Customer Service

Prof. Vasudev Parvati, Dean & Professor - Distinguished Faculty Award

UAL -Bengal ( Prop:- UAL Industries Limited -Outstanding Business Growth

Dr. Mohammad Majid Sultan - Top Performer in Business Development Award

Dr. Kota Suresh Kumar, Professor of Psychiatry Katuri Medical College -Best Academic Excellence

EC GROUP DATASOFT PVT. LTD. - Outstanding Contribution to Education

Dr. Ashwani Kumar Saini - Tech Leadership Award

Ms. Sheena Kalenga - Principal of Purpose and Progress Award

Ar. Raakesh Natarajan - Best Home Interior Designer of the Year

Dr. Rithika S Shetty -Game Changing Entrepreneur Award

Mr. Pravin H. Dhenak - Legal Advocate of the Year

Dr. Priya Sharma - Rising Star Assistant Professor in Higher Education Excellence

Dr. Sutapa Roy, Vidyasagar College for Women Outstanding Leadership - Principal of the Year

SWATI RAJPUT -BEST ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF THE YEAR

Dr. Sai Lakshmi Majji - Innovative Principal of the Year in Mind Power

Debjani Astro Palmist - Most Accurate Predictions Award

KRISHAN CHANDER SINGH MEHTA - Best Director Academics of the Year

Vinay Khajuria - Best Principal of the Year

P.Lakshmi Prasanna - Innovative Teacher of the year

Mr. Juzer Chahwala - Architect of the Year -For Rishikesh Master Planning

Sailesh Kumar Mathur - Visionary Leader in Hotel & Resort Management

Subramaniam Arjunun - CEO of Impact and Influence

Dr. Abhishek Goel - Visionary of the Year

Joydeep Mukherjee - Contribution to Cultural Music Heritage

Dr. Mishil Sandeep Parik - Outstanding Contribution To Bone Cancer Awareness

Sailesh Kumar Mathur - Visionary Leader in Hotel & Resort Management

Ar. Mriganka Banikya ( Archmary Spectrum Pvt. Ltd. ) - Excellence in Residential Design

Subramaniam Arjunun - CEO of Impact and Influence

Dr. Abhishek Goel - Visionary of the Year

Anupam Biswas, Headmaster ( Haldia Govt Sponsored Higher Secondary School ) - Outstanding Staff Management

Mr. John Kiran.E - Best Creative Leadership

Mr. Jairam Chawla - Distinguished Contributions to Universal Consciousness and Awakening.

Amir Rizvi - Outstanding Achievement in Corporate Financial Strategy

Ms. Rajashree Venkat - The Empowerment Award

Priyabhashni Pathak - Exemplary Legal Service and Integrity Award

Taranjeet Singh Khanuja ( Khanuja Enterprises ) - Most Trusted Automobile Brand

Genius Heights School Palari - Teaching Excellence Award

Vineet Ramesh Phalak - Best Luxury Interior Designer of the Year

Ar. Rakesh Natarajan - Best Residential Interiors

Kennedy D' Silva - Executive Leadership in Sports Development

Sohong Dhar - Data Scientist of the Year

Dr Gigy George of Dr Gigy's Million Dollar Smile Dental Clinic - Award for Excellence in Dentistry

Dr. Chandan Maitra Phd - Innovative Academic Leader in Engineering & Architecture

S D Singh - Van Suraksha Shreshtha Samman - Medal for Excellence in Forest Duty & Anti-Poaching Efforts

Priya Pal - Interdisciplinary Excellence Award - For Work that Bridges Multiple Academic Fields

Adv. Raghavendra S. Mehrotra, Founder and Managing Partner at LAWKHART LEGAL - Advocates & Legal Consultants - Best Criminal Defence Advocate of the Year

Adv. Shailendra Singh - Law Firm Founder Leadership Award

Pauchungnung Vaiphei Innovative - Professor of the Year

Dr. Bhushan P. Langi ( VP Administration and IQAC Coordinator ) - Outstanding Leadership Vice Principal of the Year

Vikram Karmendra Singh - Creative Genius in Visual Arts

Dr. R. Bharathidasan - Trailblazer in Therapeutic Innovation

Dr. Syed Abrar Uddin, Skin & Hair Specialist - Best Cosmetic Surgeon of the Year

Koushal Garg - Best Businessman of the Year

Dr. Amandeep Singh Bhandari - Innovative Teacher of the Year

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website - www.kiteskraft.com

Kiteskraft Productions LLP Congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavours!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Global Apex Awards & International Grandeur Awards 2025

https://globalapexawards.com/

https://grandeurawards.com/

