Global Architect Builder Awards Malaysia 2025: Asia's Best Firms and Innovators Recognised in Klang, Malaysia

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 5: The Global Architect Builder Awards (GABA) Malaysia Edition concluded successfully on 30th November 2025 at Hotel Wyndham Acmar Klang, marking a remarkable evening dedicated to honouring excellence in architecture, construction, and real-estate innovation. The event brought together leading architects, visionary builders, developers, consultants, and industry pioneers from across Malaysia and Asia, creating an inspiring platform for recognition and collaboration.

The ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements in design, sustainability, engineering innovation, and transformative real-estate projects that are shaping the skylines of the future. Distinguished dignitaries, including our esteemed Guest of Honour, Dato' Dr. Gopal Krishnan, Executive Chairman of Atlantis Group of Companies, added prestige to the evening with their powerful insights and encouraging words for the industry's emerging and established leaders.

List of Winner:

1) CREATIVE LINE INFRATEK, LUDHIANA (Punjab, India) - Best Firm for Commercial Project of 2025 - Resort

2) Seraj Anwar and Associates, Siwan (Bihar, India) - Best Interior-based Project of 2025

3) Arch. Normandy N. Canlas (UAP, ASEAN Ar, APEC Ar, SFRIA, AIA), Principal Architect - NORMANDY ARCHITECTS, Philippines - Best Planned Resort Project of 2025 (Philippines)

4) Vaibhav Goel and Associates, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh, India) - Best Architectural Firm of 2025

5) MALWAS AXIOM BUILD TECH PRIVATE LIMITED (Knock The Builder) (Madhya Pradesh, India) - Best Firm for Residential Project 2025

6) Rajith Malaka Jayawardana, Principal Architect - R M J Associates PVT Ltd, Rajagiriya (Sri Lanka) - Best Architect for Luxury Project 2025 (Sri Lanka)

7) Parth Ganatra & Associates, Vadodara , Gujarat India - Best Architect for Luxury Project 2025

8) Mir Shariful Karim, Owner - Final Edition Interior, Dhaka (Bangladesh)- Most Creative Interior Designer of 2025

9) Er. N. Ramnath, Founder-Square Feet Builders, Sirkali (Tamil Nadu, India) - Developer of 2025 - Residential

10) NATHIRA HAJA MOHIDEEN, Director-Creative Design, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) - Best Firm for Interior Designing Projects-2025

11) AGLIERS, MUMBAI (Maharashtra, India) - Young Achievers Award (Interior Design)-2025

12) Millenium Property Developers (Private) Limited, Kandy (Sri Lanka) - Emerging Firm of 2025

13) Erven B. Digal, Architect-DIGAL ARCHITECT & BUILDERS (Bohol, Philippines) - Best Architect for Institutional Project 2025

14) AR. SOMALI SINHA, PROFEX INSTITUTE OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION (West Bengal, India) - Best AI Coach for Digital Transformation in Architecture / Interior Design

15) Ar. Md.Mamunur Rahman (Principal Architect & CEO) - MRA Architects(Bangladesh) - Best Architect for Institutional Project 2025

16) C S ASSOCIATES, VIJAYAWADA, 2025 (Andhra Pradesh, India) - Best Project Management Consultancy Firm

17) Mohamed Siraj, Managing Director-Siarch Pvt Ltd (Maldives) - Best Architect for Commercial Project 2025

18) Md Shamsul Alam, Managing Director-ECOSURV, Dhaka (Bangladesh) - Real Estate Most Enterprising CEO of 2025

19) Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., Guwahati, India - Excellence in Aviation Infrastructure & Urban Connectivity 2025 (Assam)

20) Third Eye Architects, Kurunegala (Sri Lanka) - Best Architect for Residential Project 2025

21) Mr. Sumeet Jadhav (Murkikar), Heritage Architects, Udgir (Maharashtra, India) - Best Religious Project of 2025

22) Arch. Normandy N. Canlas (UAP, ASEAN Ar, APEC Ar, SFRIA, AIA), Principal Architect - NORMANDY ARCHITECTS (Philippines) - Most Creative Architect of 2025

23) Mr. Pawan Lakra, Principal Architect-Architect Pawan Lakra & Associates (Haryana, India) - Best Architect for Residential Project 2025

24) Md Seraj Anwar, Principal Architect-Seraj Anwar and Associates, Siwan (Bihar, India) - Best Architect for Luxury Project 2025

25) Architectures Tomorrow and Interiors Tomorrow, Dhaka (Bangladesh) - Modern Architectural Project of 2025

26) MAATTI THERAPEUTIC FOUNDATION, RANCHI (Jharkhand, India) - Best Cultural Project of 2025

27) D S B Rangesh, CEO-Suhil Builders Constructers, Chennai (Tamil Nadu, India) - Best Architect for Independent Villa 2025

28) Eagle World Group Private Limited (Sri Lanka) - Best Service Provider in Security Systems of 2025

You can access the Winners list here: https://globalarchitectbuilderawards.com/public/winner

The event featured meaningful networking, exclusive recognition segments, and heartfelt acknowledgements of exceptional individuals and organisations that continue to elevate architectural and construction standards. The Malaysia Edition reaffirmed GABA's commitment to spotlighting exemplary talent and fostering global excellence. With overwhelming participation and appreciation, the GABA Malaysia Edition 2025 stands as a proud milestone in our journey of honouring brilliance across Asia.

You can apply for the GABA - Europe Edition in 2026 here: https://globalarchitectbuilderawards.com/public/awards

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor