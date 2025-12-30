PNN

New Delhi [India], December 30: In a landmark convergence of high-level diplomacy and grassroots entrepreneurship, the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), a United Nations observer and consultative status organisation, successfully concluded the International Conference on Small and Medium Enterprises (ICSME 2025) in association with Heylin Spark, the official PR and Marketing Partner.

Held at the prestigious NBCC Commercial Towers, the summit positioned MSMEs as the central force behind India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and the transition toward a sustainable, net-zero global economy.

Organised with strategic communications support from Heylin Spark, widely regarded as one of the best PR companies in India and a top PR agency for corporate and global platforms, the conference achieved strong national and international visibility. The media outreach reinforced the role of structured public relations, global media relations, and narrative building in advancing economic and policy-led dialogue.

A Nexus of Power and Purpose

The conference opened with a symbolic Lighting the Path ceremony led by Smt. Mercy Ipao, Hon'ble Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, H.E. Prof. Dr. K. C. Jankee, President of WASME, and Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD of NBCC. The opening set a clear tone that MSMEs are no longer peripheral participants but the backbone of economic resilience and innovation.

"We are not just looking at 2025; we are engineering the DNA of 2047," said Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME, emphasising the need for execution-focused global collaboration.

Key Pillars of the ICSME 2025 Manifesto

Financing the Future: Panels featuring leaders from Kotak Mahindra Bank, CEEW, and the Net Green Foundation addressed long-standing financing challenges faced by MSMEs, focusing on green capital, ESG-driven investments, and blended finance models to unlock sustainable growth.

Digital Public Infrastructure and Industry 4.0: Sessions highlighted India's Digital Public Infrastructure as a scalable global model, enabling MSMEs to enhance competitiveness, transparency, and cross-border integration through technology-led systems.

Strategic Alliances for Impact: WASME signed three strategic MoUs with Aspire India, Net Green Foundation, and Sunson Trainings, strengthening collaboration across skill development, sustainability initiatives, and the circular economy.

Recognising Global Excellence

* Dr G. V. Rao, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Ex Vice President, Indian Society of International Law

* Ms Megha Vijaywargia, Pro Chancellor, People's University, Bhopal

* Dr Hari Mohan Saxena, National Level Monitor, DAHD, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India

* Mr Amanpreet Singh, Rocking Deals Circular Economy Ltd

* Dr Sushant Rajput, Vice President, eClerx Services Ltd, recognised for exceptional leadership at the University of Oxford

In an industry-first initiative, WASME also introduced Surprise Impact Awards, where contributors were shortlisted directly from the audience and winners were selected through a live draw, reinforcing the belief that leadership is driven by action rather than designation.

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2047

As the conference concluded with extensive networking among international delegates, a strong consensus emerged that ICSME 2025 has set a new benchmark for how global partnerships, policy alignment, and MSME-driven innovation can shape a sustainable economic future.

Supporting the conference's global outreach and visibility, Heylin Spark, recognised as a best PR companies and a top PR agency in India for strategic communications, brand reputation management, and global media coverage, played a key role in amplifying the MSME growth narrative across national and international platforms.

About WASME

The World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises is a global non-governmental organisation working across more than 100 countries in collaboration with the United Nations and international bodies to promote MSME development worldwide.

About Heylin Spark

Heylin Spark is a leading PR and marketing agency in India, delivering corporate PR, global media relations, digital PR, reputation management, and leadership positioning solutions for enterprises, founders, institutions, and governments. Visit https://www.heylinspark.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor