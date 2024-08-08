Global Awards Hosts Maharashtra's Business Tycoon Award 2024

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Global Awards is proud to announce the Maharashtracha Business Tycoon Award 2024, celebrating the achievements and contributions of outstanding business leaders in Maharashtra. The event was held at the prestigious Four Points Sheraton Hotel Pune Viman Nagar on July 28, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The event was graced by renowned Marathi actress Shruti Marathe as the Chief Guest, alongside special guest Navnath Yewale, the founder of Yewale Amrutulya. The founder and Managing Director of Global Awards, Sagar Garve, was in attendance to honor and appreciate the talented business minds of Maharashtra.

Global Awards aims to recognise and celebrate the achievements of business owners who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. This year, over 35 business owners were awarded across various categories. The event was expertly handled by Vaibhav Ujade, Event Head at Global Awards, with Arti Maurya as the Branding & Marketing Manager and Komal Gaikwad as the Customer Relationship Manager.

"Global Awards - Appreciating the talents," says Sagar Garve, Founder and MD of Global Awards, highlighting the importance of recognising Maharashtra's business community's hard work and dedication.

Winners List

The winners of the Maharashtracha Business Tycoon Award 2024 are:

1. Kamlesh Pawar - Young Achiever in Real Estate Industry, Bhumi Infra

2. Shashank Rajesh Kadam - Best Home Decor Company in Pune, Diamond Home Decor

3. Sachin Samadhan Deore - Best Dairy Farm in Malegaon Nashik, Shrisai Group

4. Vinod Satish Amrutkar - Best Bamboo Specialist Architect in Maharashtra, Vnnode Studio

5. Prakash Dayma - Most Trusted Smartphone Distributors in Pune, Key Classify

6. Avinash Ashok Randive - Excellence in Health Insurance, Globe Xpand Solution

7. Shrikant Shewale - Young Achiever in Green Renewable & Home Automation Industry, Ecosun Power & Home Automation Private Ltd

8. Sachin Nikumbh - Best Decorative and Architecture Product Company in Nashik, Diamond Composite

9. Umeshkumar Ingle, Manoj Kumar Tambade, Nilesh Patil - Fastest Growing Company in Agriculture Sector in Maharashtra, Growfield Agriscience and Research Pvt Ltd, Pune

10. Kaajal Jadhav - Most Trusted Tarot Card Reader & Coach in Pune, Kaajal's Spiritual World (Om Sai)

11. Jyoti Pawar - Best Reiki Healing & Vaastu Shastra Institute in Maharashtra, Jyoti's Healing Institute

12. Ravindra Shivaji Warghude - Best Known Trading & Education Company in Maharashtra, Royal Empire Trading

13. Akshay Gawande - Best Elevation Design & Consulting Civil Engineer Company in Yavatmal, Nirmiti Construction

14. Prakash Ramchandra Katkar - Best Borewell & Electrical Services, Happy Home Borewell & Electrical

15. Vijendra Gadre - Best Hospitality Services in Pune, VSG Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd

16. Jeevan Bahirat - Best Infrastructure Services in Pune, Adiraj Enterprise

17. Sudarshan Subhash Bhosale - Best Domestic RO Service & Solar Energy Product, SB Multi Sales and Services

18. Pradeep Rajaram Walgude - Trusted Laptop/Desktop Sales & Service in Pune, Sai Computer House

19. Asmita Pundlik Bhor Doke - Best Online Collection of Imitation Jewellery, Sanmita's Collection Imitation Jewellery

20. Shakil Abdul Karim Sawant - Best Hoteling & Lodging in Ratnagiri, Naseeb Hotel Pvt Ltd

21. Krishna Pandurang Bhanuse - Best Life Coach & Business Coach Award, Founder PKC Digital & Being Blissful Category

About Global Awards:

Global Awards is dedicated to recognising and celebrating the excellence of business leaders and companies in various industries. The company's mission is to acknowledge businesses' hard work, dedication, and success that contribute significantly to their region's economic growth and development.

