Global best practices must be adopted in India on consumer grievances: Govt directs electronics manufacturing compaies

New Delhi [India], June 23 : The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed electronic appliance manufacturing companies to inform customers about the starting point of the warranty period of the product, ensuring global practices in the country.

In a meeting with the manufacturing companies in which, Reliance Retail, L.G., Panasonic, Haier, Croma, and Bosch were present, Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner, CCPA asked the the firms to clearly inform the customers about the details of the warranty after they purchase the product. Secondly, companies should ensure that global best practices are followed in India.

CCPA directed the companies to address consumer grievances related to the warranty period in a prompt manner, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a release.

Consumer grievances relating to the warranty period must be addressed in a proactive and prompt manner," said the Chief Commissioner, CCPA.

There was a general consensus among the companies to address the issue in a proactive manner keeping in view the concerns of consumers.

CCPA requested all the companies to send their views within 15 days, as per the statement.

During the meeting, the feasibility of having the date of installation as the date from which the warranty period should be calculated was also discussed.

Further, it was discussed that measures may be explored to prevent abuse of this mechanism and to ensure that consumer interest is adequately safeguarded, according to the regulator.

The industry was informed of the rights of consumers to know, as Section 2(9) of the Act empowers consumers to know about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard, and price of goods, products, or services of the products, protecting them against the unfair trade practices.

