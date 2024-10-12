Global Biofuel Alliance signs agreement to set up its secretariat in India: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 12 : In a significant move, India signed the Host Country Agreement (HCA) with the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) to officially establish the Alliance's Secretariat in India.

According to a statement of Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, the agreement was signed by Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) from the Ministry of External Affairs, and Pankaj Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, who is currently serving as the Interim Director General of the GBA.

The Union Cabinet had already approved the signing and ratification of the agreement on October 3.

The ministry noted that this agreement will enable the GBA to set up its Secretariat in India with a combination of Indian and international staff, which will help it achieve its goals.

"The HCA (Host Country Agreement) shall facilitate GBA to set up its Secretariat in India, comprising both Indian and international staff, enabling GBA to fulfil its intended objectives" said the ministry.

Additionally, the agreement grants GBA legal status, including privileges and immunities under the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act of 1947, facilitating the smooth execution of its functions while adhering to India's laws.

The Global Biofuels Alliance was launched on September 9, 2023, during India's G20 Presidency by the Indian Prime Minister and leaders of eight other countries, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Italy, Mauritius, Singapore, the UAE, and the USA.

This unique multi stakeholder initiative aims to promote the global use of biofuels by addressing key challenges such as feedstock availability, developing favorable policy frameworks, and improving the biomass supply chain.

Additionally, the GBA seeks to attract investment into biofuel production, particularly for clean cooking, while also working towards defining common technical standards and certifications for biofuels to encourage their global adoption.

Since its launch, the Alliance has seen tremendous growth. In less than a year, its membership has increased to 27 countries and 12 international organizations.

The ministry highlighted that the establishment of the GBA Secretariat in India is expected to open up new job opportunities for Indian biofuel experts. It will also provide a platform for India's private sector to showcase its expertise and innovation in the biofuels industry.

This initiative aligns with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) vision by empowering domestic capabilities and contributing to global efforts for sustainable energy solutions.

