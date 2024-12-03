Global Brand Hush Puppies Welcomes Vir Das as India Ambassador

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 3: Global footwear brand Hush Puppies, exclusively retailed by Bata India, is thrilled to announce that the hilarious, ever-stylish, and paw-sitively charming Vir Das is joining the family as the brand's ambassador. A first in the fashion industry in India, the announcement comes in the most unique way with Vir getting ready for his historic moment as the first Indian to host the globally acclaimed 52nd International Emmy Awards. Known for his razor-sharp wit, impeccable style and humane values, Vir is the perfect match for Hush Puppies' playful spirit with his on-brand consumer connect. This exciting partnership between India's top comic and everyone's favourite basset hound highlights how Hush Puppies offer the ultimate 'feel good' comfort and style, making it the preferred choice for a modern Indian.

Link to brand film: Instagram Link: bit.ly/419UaT3 | YouTube Link: bit.ly/4irQSki

In a hilarious take that perfectly captures both the brand and Vir's vibe, the collaboration kicks off with a film that takes you straight to the 'bright side'. It captures Vir Das preparing for a high-stakes 'Get Ready With Me' moment for The Emmysdressed in a sharp suit and ready to dazzle. But waitsomething's missing. In true comedic fashion, he starts frantically searching his room for the one thing that will complete his lookhis 'puppies.' After a series of 'Where are my puppies' moments, he finally finds them - a shining pair of Hush Puppies. Slipping into them, Vir finally proclaims "Hi this is Vir Das, finally ready for the Emmys, with my Hush Puppies." It's amazing how the right pair of shoes can effortlessly pull it all together!

Commenting on the partnership, Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India said, "We are truly proud to have the incredibly talented Vir Das lead the brand conversation for Hush Puppies. His unique style, on-the-move global lifestyle, ability to question status quo & humane values perfectly resonate with Hush Puppies' promise of style & elevated comfort."

Commenting on the partnership, Brand Ambassador, Vir Das said, "When Hush Puppies called, I thought, 'Great, now even my shoes will have better timing than me.' But seriously, shoes that look good, feel great, and share my love for comfort and dogs? It's like they took my spirit animal and turned it into a shoe. Couldn't be more thrilled to join the 'bright side'!"

Crafted for those who want to look effortlessly stylish without breaking a sweat, Hush Puppies' shoes redefine the balance between comfort and style. With its playful energy and Vir Das leading the charge, the brand is all set to bring its legendary 'feel good' philosophy to a new generation.

Hush Puppies, a global footwear brand known for its iconic style and comfort, is retailed by Bata in India. Currently, there are 100+ Hush Puppies exclusive stores and the brand is retailed across 1000+ Bata Stores in the country. The brand launches new styles designed at par with global standards and trends every year. Check out their latest collection at stores near you and on bata.com.

For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2023. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 1900+ stores (Company Owned and Franchise). Augmented by thousands of Multi multi-brand outlets and a robust omnichannel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.

Bata India's mission is to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through its various brands - Bata Red Label for in-trend global styles, Bata Comfit for technology-enabled comfort in daily wear, athleisure brand Power for fitness sneakers and apparel, NorthStar for sneakers inspired by global youth trends, fashionable range of clogs and slip-ons under Floatz, kids brand Bubblegummers that have won the trust of parents while inspiring fun, and Hush Puppies the global brand that epitomizes comfort and elegance to name a few.

To explore the world of Bata, please visit www.bata.com.

