Global Business Leaders to Gather in Bahrain for Asian Arab Business Awards 2025

Manama [Bahrain], May 16: The Kingdom of Bahrain will play host to one of the most anticipated international business events of the year - the Asian Arab Business Awards 2025, scheduled for 19th June 2025 at the prestigious Hotel Crowne Plaza, Manama.

This landmark event is being organized by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) and is officially partnered with Show Buddy Global WLL, Bahrain. The awards ceremony is supported by the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), Business Achievers India Foundation (BAIF), and the Asian Arab Travel Agents Association (AATAA).

With over 100+ businesses and individuals to be honored from across Asia and the Arab world, the event is poised to be a true celebration of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and excellence in cross-border trade.

A Global Celebration of Business Excellence

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Musaddiq, Chairman & Managing Director of AATCOC, shared:

"The Asian Arab Business Awards is more than just an awards ceremony - it's a movement that recognizes and empowers leaders who are shaping the future of global business. We are proud to honor over 100 deserving individuals and organizations from various countries on this platform. Bahrain offers the perfect stage for this global gathering."

What to Expect

The 2025 edition promises an impressive lineup of:

* Award recognitions across 40+ business and leadership categories

* Participation from 20+ countries

* B2B networking sessions, trade discussions, and knowledge forums

* Attendance by celebrities, government officials, bureaucrats, and high-profile entrepreneurs

* A spectacular cultural evening and gala dinner

Partners & Collaborators

* Official Event Partner: Show Buddy Global WLL, Bahrain

* Hospitality Partner: Crowne Plaza Bahrain

* Media Partners: Indian Journo, The Trade Connect, LocalBH, QBCD

* PR Partner: PR Snaps

* Travel Partner: Way 2 Journey

* Featured Partner: Ranii by Chandrani Das

* Associate Partner: Maya Entertainment

And many more esteemed brands are expected to join in the coming days.

Why Bahrain?

Bahrain's strategic location, robust infrastructure, and globally recognized business-friendly environment make it an ideal destination for hosting a high-caliber event that bridges Asia and the Arab world. With a growing economy and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, Bahrain continues to attract top global forums and summits.

Nominations Now Open

Business leaders, startups, social innovators, and corporations from across Asia and the Arab world are encouraged to submit their nominations via the official website.

For Media Inquiries, Sponsorship, or Delegate Participation:

Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC)

* Email: hello@aatcoc.org

* Website: www.aatcoc.org

* Contact: +973 3713 0101, +973 3355 7862

