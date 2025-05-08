Global Coding Bootcamp Le Wagon Launches in Bangalore - Applications Open for July 2025 Cohort

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 8: After building a reputation as one of the most trusted names in technical education across Europe, Asia, and Dubai, Le Wagon is now officially entering the Indian market. The French-founded tech bootcamp, which operates in over 40 cities globally, is launching its first Indian campus in Bangalore. The first batch kicks off on July 7, with applications currently open.

Known for its high-intensity, outcome-driven bootcamps in Web Development and Data Science, Le Wagon has trained over 30,000 trainees worldwide, many of whom have gone on to join top tech companies or launch their own startups. The bootcamp's entry into India comes at a time when demand for skilled tech professionals continues to grow across sectors.

"India is one of the most exciting markets in the world right now not just in terms of scale, but the hunger to learn, adapt and lead. That's exactly the kind of energy Le Wagon thrives on," said Susanna Jacob Le Wagon India.

To celebrate its arrival in the country, Le Wagon will host a launch event on May 21, 7pm onwards at Chancery Pavilion, Bangalore. The event will feature a mix of tech talks, alumni success stories, and a panel discussion on the future of digital careers in India.

The event is open to aspiring developers, data enthusiasts, founders, educators, and hiring partners looking to engage with the next wave of tech talent. Attendees will also get a preview of Le Wagon's curriculum, teaching philosophy, and career support offerings.

Le Wagon's bootcamps are built on a hands-on, project-based approach. Students start from scratch and go on to build fully functional apps or data products within weeks. The program also includes a career services program with access to mock interviews, resume support, and access to a global hiring network.

What Makes Le Wagon Different?

* Beginner-friendly: No prior coding experience required

* Flexible formats: Full-time on campus (9 weeks) and part-time (24 weeks) options

* Career support: Resume workshops, mock interviews, job referrals

* Global network: 30,000+ alumni, 7,000+ hiring partners across continents

* Hands-on learning: Build real apps and data projects through the course of the bootcamp

Le Wagon's bootcamps focus on Web Development and Data Science, with an emphasis on practical skills, collaborative learning, and building a strong professional portfolio.

The first cohort will begin with the full-time (9 weeks; on campus) Full Stack Web Development and AI course - where no prior coding experience is required. Admissions are now open for the first cohort beginning in July 2025. Launch discounts are offered to select early applicants and special discounts are available for women applicants. To know more, please visit: www.lewagon.com/bangalore

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor