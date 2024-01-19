Global collaboration village utilises XR technology to propel inclusive, impactful dialogue at WEF 2024

Davos [Switzerland], January 19 : The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 witnessed a pioneering platform, the Global Collaboration Village, where leaders harnessed the potential of extended reality (XR) technology to collaboratively address real-world challenges through immersive virtual experiences.

In collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft, the Global Collaboration Village served as a purpose-driven space that utilised XR technologies, including realistic avatars and spatial audio, to enhance participant engagement beyond conventional video conferencing.

This reimagined model of public-private cooperation brought together more than 200 participants throughout the week to engage in immersive dialogues spanning crucial topics such as climate, nature, manufacturing, and energy.

Chieh Huang, President of the Global Collaboration Village, emphasised the alignment of the Village with WEF's broader goals of fostering global solidarity and inclusive dialogue.

He stated, "The Village's successful integration at the Annual Meeting aligns with the World Economic Forum's broader goals of fostering global solidarity and inclusive dialogue".

He added, "By leveraging the collaborative potential of XR technologies, the Village will continue to transform how global challenges are addressed, bringing diverse voices and perspectives into a unified, solution-oriented community."

One of the highlights of the Global Collaboration Village was the Climate Tipping Points Hub, where participants delved into a data-driven environment to comprehend the latest climate science.

This immersive setting allowed participants to visualise the future impact of climate change on global ecosystems. Additionally, a cultural session offered a multisensory experience blending generative AI, visual art, dance, music, and the spoken word, focusing on the Amazon.

Paul Daugherty, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Accenture, highlighted the transformative potential of immersive technology, stating, "The metaverse and the broader continuum of virtual reality technologies can completely transform how people work and collaborate. The Global Collaboration Village continues to be a powerful demonstration of how immersive technology can bring leaders together to drive change and take impactful action to address real-world problems."

The use of personalised avatars and spatial audio in the VR environment significantly enhanced the engagement and effectiveness of the collaborative experience.

This immersive approach points towards the evolving landscape of year-round collaboration, where virtual environments offer more engaging and effective interactions compared to traditional video conferencing.

Navjot Virk, Vice President of Microsoft Mesh, expressed enthusiasm about the immersive experiences created by the Global Collaboration Village, emphasising their capability to build connections and facilitate global dialogues for sustainable change.

He said, "The Global Collaboration Village is an incredible example of how people can create immersive experiences that build connection, strengthen collaboration, and allow people to work together for tangible impact regardless of physical proximity. We look forward to helping to bring together people from around the world in new, immersive ways to facilitate global dialogues and drive sustainable change."

The collaboration between Accenture, Microsoft, and the WEF showcased the transformative power of next-generation technologies in addressing global challenges.

The Village Partners community, comprising organisations like Aramco, Arctic Basecamp, Interpol, SAP, and Schneider Electric, contributed to the initiative by unveiling their virtual pavilions, representing unique sectors and geographies.

The success of the Global Collaboration Village underscores the potential of XR technologies to redefine collaboration, offering a glimpse into the future of interactive, immersive, and impactful global dialogues beyond physical constraints.

