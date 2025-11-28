Global Degrees Crosses 15,000+ Study-Abroad Successes, Strengthens Global Reach With 250+ University Alliances

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28:Global Degrees, one of India's fastest-growing overseas education consultancies, today 28/11/2025, announced a major milestone: 15,000+ successful international student placements supported by 250+ global university partnerships across the USA, UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Dubai, and France since 2010.Founded in 2010, Global Degrees has grown into a trusted leader in India's rapidly expanding study overseas consultancy ecosystem. The consultancy has helped students secure admissions into top-ranking universities and launch global careers in technology, finance, management, research, and innovation-driven sectors.

India's Rising Global Education Wave

The announcement comes at a time when India is projected to become the world's largest outbound student market by 2027. Between 2016 and 2019, the number of Indian students abroad increased from 440,000 to 770,000, and industry estimates indicate an additional 8 million Indian students will pursue global education by 2025.

Countries such as Germany and New Zealand are expanding their international student targets, creating more opportunities for Indian learners in high-demand fields like engineering, STEM, AI, healthcare innovation, and climate tech.

Leadership Speaks

Mr. Trinadh Balusu, Founder & Managing Director, Global Degrees, said:

“This milestone is not just about numbers- it represents thousands of dreams realized across continents. Our mission has always been to make international education accessible, transparent, and personalized.”

He added:

“The education landscape is evolving faster than ever. Our role is to guide students with clarity and confidence as they navigate global opportunities.”

Mr. Jasthi Meena Kumar, Director of Global Degrees, emphasized:

“Indian students are now welcomed worldwide. Countries are redesigning policies to attract Indian talent. This is the moment to think global, act global, and build global careers and Global Degrees will continue to support students at every step.”

Expanding Services for a New Global Workforce

Global Degrees offers end-to-end solutions including:

University shortlisting & admissions counselling

Scholarship & financial-aid guidance

SOP/LOR support

Visa documentation & interview preparation

Pre-departure and post-arrival assistance

Career counselling for global job markets

With strong partnerships that include Shorelight, Study Group, and several globally ranked universities, the consultancy continues to open doors to programs in emerging fields such as AI, data science, cybersecurity, robotics, management, renewable energy, and biomedical sciences.

About Global Degrees

Founded in 2010, Global Degrees is one of India's leading study-abroad consultancies with 15 years of experience, 15,000+ successful student placements, and 250+ university alliances worldwide. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad with a mission to empower Indian students through globally competitive education pathways.

