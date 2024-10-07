Global Digital Health Summit 2024 Launches World's First Patient Centricity Index to Revolutionize Healthcare

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: The Global Digital Health Summit, Expo & Innovation Awards, held on October 4-5, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai has successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of Digital Health technologies and practices. The summit launched the Patient Centricity Index, a tool set to transform how patient-centricity is assessed, healthcare is marketed, and quality of care is evaluated. Building on the momentum of day one, the second day of the summit delved deeper into critical areas of Digital Health transformation.

Discussions centered around AI integration in healthcare systems, patient centricity, privacy and security in Digital Health, safety in hospitals, empowering women for economic growth, digital hospital transformation strategies, and the role of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in driving industry collaboration.

Dr. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chairman, Global Digital Health Summit, reflected on the success of the event, saying, "Digital and health are not separate. It should be considered a force and should not be feared. Currently, we have finite time and hence, it's crucial to bring help directly to patients through innovative means. Expanding digital solutions is key to improving patient engagement, but trust and privacy must be at the forefront. Therefore, these digital tools must also ensure the highest levels of security to protect patients and their data. Patients always need to come first. Moreover, with this proliferation of internet, geography has become history. To further this vision, we introduced the Patient Centricity Indexa groundbreaking, world's first initiative designed to put patients at the center of healthcare advancements."

Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, CDSCO, Govt. of India, emphasized the need for Digital Health innovations to reach rural areas, remarked, "the digital landscape in India is evolving rapidly. While India is already recognized as the pharmacy of the world, I look forward to the day when we can proudly say that India is exporting Digital Health solutions globally. However, we must ask ourselves: are we truly doing enough for the rural population? Currently, most Digital Health solutions are concentrated in urban areas and corporate hospitals, which limits affordability and access for those in remote areas. Digital Health is meant to bridge the gap in accessibility and affordability, but we have yet to fully realize that potential. In healthcare, the mindset of service must take precedence. If profitability is the primary driver, we will never reach the last mile beneficiaries. It is crucial to develop models that ensure Digital Health solutions extend to rural India, truly benefiting the people who need these innovations the most."

Bharat Lal, Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, in his keynote address emphasized the importance of Digital Health in ensuring equitable access to healthcare. He stated, "Empathy and compassion form the foundation of healthcare. The right to healthcare is inseparable from the right to life. This makes improving access, affordability, and quality of care essential. It's vital to ensure that everyone in the country has access to basic healthcare services. In this regard, Digital Health has the potential to drive progress in the right direction. Therefore, embracing technology should be done with confidence and without hesitation."

Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio, CIO, UN Joint Staff Pension Fund, said, "Digitalization is crucial to achieving true patient centricity. We must acknowledge the convergence of technology with a systematic approach to healthcare. As we navigate emerging technologies, the need for evolving standards becomes apparent. To effectively promote Digital Health, it's essential to establish frameworks that ensure innovation is both secure and patient-focused, paving the way for a more inclusive and efficient healthcare system."

The summit also featured presentations from key government officials and industry leaders like Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India Bhashini Division (BHASHINI), Digital India Corporation, MeitY, Govt. of India who discussed the role of language technology in improving healthcare access across India. Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), shared perspectives on how digital technologies are reshaping the pharmaceutical industry. N. Nawin Sona, IAS, Secretary, Public Health Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, spotlighted the state's Digital Health initiatives and the crucial role of government in advancing the efforts.

The day culminated in the prestigious Global Digital Health Innovation Awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions to the Digital Health sector. The two-day summit, which offered 16.30 CPD credit hours by CPD Standards Office, UK and 10 CNE Credits by the Indian Nursing Council, fostered unprecedented collaboration among clinicians, healthcare providers, MedTech and HealthTech companies, pharmaceutical leaders, policymakers, and technology experts.

As the curtains closed on this year's summit, attendees left with new insights, strategies, and collaborations that promise to accelerate the adoption of Digital Health solutions worldwide. The Global Digital Health Summit 2024 has set the stage for a more connected, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare future.

For more information about the outcomes of the Global Digital Health Summit 2024 and to access post-event resources, please visit www.globalsummit.health.

