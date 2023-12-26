Global economic resilience: Navigating challenges, charting optimistic course into 2024

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Reflecting on the tumultuous financial landscape of the year 2023, there were widespread concerns about the possibility of a severe recession, particularly in the United States, the world's largest economy.

However, against the odds, most major economies, with the exception of a few in Europe, successfully steered clear of a recession in the face of a global economic slowdown.

As the world looks ahead to 2024, a measured sense of optimism permeates discussions about the upcoming year. The spectre of a severe recession in the United States seems to have abated, and a "soft landing" is anticipated even in the wake of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Global inflation, which hovered around 9 per cent last year, has subsided to 7 per cent, paving the way for expectations of lower interest rates.

Despite certain key indicators signalling a less-than-robust international economic activity, such as cross-border trade flows experiencing a modest increase of less than 1 per cent, optimism persists.

China, grappling with housing issues that raised concerns about a potential collapse in its real estate-dependent economy, is now anticipated to navigate these challenges successfully.

The European economy, which faced lacklustre performance recently, is poised for a potential rebound.

One of the bright spots in the global economic landscape has been India.

In 2023, India emerged as a positive force among major economies, and there are expectations that it will fully unleash its long-awaited potential to become the next global growth engine.

Despite the initial apprehensions and challenges, a notable number of countries managed to sidestep a recession this year.

Looking forward, a sense of cautious optimism prevails, fuelled by expectations of lower inflation and the potential for economic growth in key players like the United States, China, Europe, and India.

