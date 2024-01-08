Global energy transition: Unveiling USD 500 B investment surge and the decade of deployment

New Delhi [India], January 8 : As the 'decade of deployment' gains momentum, the energy transition is witnessing an unprecedented surge in investments, reshaping the landscape of the global energy sector.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act in the US marked the initiation of this transformative period, challenging traditional expectations and catalysing substantial capital flows.

Contrary to linear projections, the energy transition is proving to be multifaceted, influenced by capital dynamics and geopolitical shifts.

The financial ecosystem, comprising public equity markets, banks, and rapidly expanding private markets, is steering billions of dollars into diverse energy transition projects.

In 2023 alone, over USD 500 billion was invested in energy transition, reflecting historic acceleration.

Private capital funds have played a pivotal role, raising around USD 200 billion since August 2022 and investing a significant portion in renewable power production and emerging technologies.

This trend is redefining the ownership landscape of power sector utilities, challenging traditional structures.

New participants, including technology firms and real estate owners, are entering energy markets, contributing to the development of batteries, electric vehicle charging stations, and distributed solar generation.

Commercial property upgrades post-COVID have incorporated these elements, showcasing a synergy between technology integration and sustainability.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology predicts that the demand for low-carbon power in data centres associated with artificial intelligence could reach 21 per cent of the current installed global electricity capacity.

Large natural resource companies, midstream firms, and energy consumers are adapting to new counterparties, revenue streams, and evolving mandates for electrification and digitalization.

With over half a trillion dollars deployed in the last 18 months and additional announced investments, energy transition financing has undergone a significant shift in scale and speed.

However, challenges like supply chain constraints, permitting delays, and regulatory frameworks are struggling to keep pace with the growing queue of projects.

Certain areas are advancing more rapidly than others, with battery deployment and manufacturing experiencing a sharp acceleration. In contrast, sectors like carbon capture and storage are lagging.

An analysis indicates that 82 per cent of private capital energy transition investments between August 2022 and August 2023 focused on electrification and the deployment of renewable power, while only 18 per cent targeted decarbonisation technologies for heavy industry.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US has been instrumental in combatting climate change through tax incentives, grants, and loans for clean energy.

While the IRA has transformed the US economy, approximately 60 per cent of global private equity investment in energy transition in 2023 has occurred outside the US.

Global incentives aligned with decreasing costs of solar, wind, and battery technologies, fostering efficiency gains.

Despite the global impact of energy transition financing, investment concentration remains high in developed economies, leaving a significant gap in renewable energy investing in the Global South.

With the annual global gap in renewable energy investing estimated at USD 700 billion, developing economies hold immense potential for impactful clean energy investment.

While the deployment of enormous amounts of low-cost solar and batteries is underway, integrating these changes into existing business models and infrastructure will take time.

Energy market participants are leveraging their existing skills and tools to make investment decisions in the evolving energy transition landscape.

As S&P Global expands its coverage in areas like transition metals insights, renewable energy project data, and carbon markets, it emphasizes the importance of transparency, reliable data, and actionable insights.

Adapting to the energy transition requires a nuanced understanding of the evolving energy segments, providing companies with optimal pathways to achieve their net-zero goals.

The energy transition's transformative journey, distinct in scope and scale, necessitates familiar tools - transparency, reliable data, and actionable insights.

S&P Global remains committed to providing these essential resources for navigating the complexities of both traditional hydrocarbons and emerging energy markets.

