Global Excellence Forum (GEF) Successfully Hosts the Prestigious Conference & Bharat Samman 2025 under the Dynamic Leadership of Shri Naeem Tirmizi & Shri Jitendrakumar ‘Ravi’

New Delhi [India], September 13: The Global Excellence Forum (GEF), under the dynamic chairmanship of Mr. Naeem Tirmizi (businessman, philanthropist working for humanitarian social welfare) successfully hosted the Grand Event of Bharat Samman 2025 at Le Meridien Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

The conference focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, Self sufficiency and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Over 121 achievers from across India were honoured for their outstanding contributions in various fields.

The prestigious gathering was graced by eminent dignitaries, including:

• Shri Dr.Rabindra Narayan Behra (Member of Parliament & member committee of Communications & IT)

• Shri Nyato Dukam (Minister of Trade & Commerce, Arunachal Pradesh)

• Shri Alo Libang (MLA, Advisor to CM, Arunachal Pradesh)

• Shri Tage Taki (Chairman APSC&T, Former Cabinet Minister)

• Shri Dr. Sanjeeb Patjoshi, IPS (DGP, State Human Rights Commission, Kerala)

• Dr. Shri Sandeep Marwah (Founder, Film City Noida & VC, AAFT University)

• Shri Jitendra Mani, IPS (Dy. Director Training, Delhi Police Academy)

• Shri Anil Kumar (Joint D.G., NAI, Ministry of Culture)

• Adv. Siddharth Yadav (Adv. Supreme Court & National Spokesperson, BJP)

• Shri Girish Chawla, IPS (Retd. IG)

• Prof. Viney Kapoor Mehra (Founder & VC, DBRANLU)

• Shri Dr. N. D. Mathur (VC, Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur)

• Shri K. L. Ganju (Consul General [Hony.] of the Republic of Comoros)

…and many more leading personalities from politics, administration, academia, law, arts, and culture.

The honorable dignitaries also felicitated Mr. Naeem Tirmizi & Mr. Jitendra kumar for their contributions.

The jam-packed conference hall witnessed the presence of over 300 participants, including politicians, educationists, doctors, engineers, researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Participants from various states also showcased their colourful traditional attires, adding a cultural vibrance to the event.

“The event was further enriched with cultural performances by school children, an elegant Bharat Natyam presentation, and a mesmerizing performance by child singing sensation Sayesha Gupta.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naeem Tirmizi, Chairman of GEF, said:

“Bharat Samman 2025 is not just an award ceremony, but a celebration of India's achievers who are shaping our future with innovation, knowledge, and dedication.”

“Mr. Jitendrakumar ‘Ravi' said that GEF will continue its noble mission of recognising outstanding achievers and contributing to the betterment of society.”

International Emcee Simran Ahuja hosted the prestigious event.

The event concluded with resounding success and became the talk of the town for its scale, diversity, and thought-provoking discussions.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor