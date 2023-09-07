Global Fintech Awards 2023: Adeeb Ahamed wins Leading Fintech Personality of the Year Award at GFF

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: It was an evening to remember at the prestigious Global Fintech Awards (GFA) 2023, held annually as part of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2023 in Mumbai, India.

This year, the coveted global award for 'Leading Fintech Personality of the Year' from the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) region was awarded to Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi based LuLu Financial Holdings.

A visionary entrepreneur in the financial services world, Adeeb has been instrumental in revolutionizing cross-border payments between the GCC and India. His company operates a network of 300+ customer engagement centres and digital payment solutions in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia Pacific and GCC regions.

Accepting the award, Adeeb Ahamed, said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this year's 'Leading Fintech Personality of the Year Award – GCC'. The GCC payments landscape is among the fastest evolving globally, and this award is a testament to the collective efforts of the LuLu Financial Holdings team to revolutionize cross-border payments. I am also immensely grateful for the regulatory support that has accelerated our progress in the region and beyond. This award isn't just my win; it reflects the tireless efforts of those working towards a shared vision: of enhancing lives through an inclusive financial system." Recognising outstanding accomplishments of individuals and entities in the fintech ecosystem around the globe, GFA award are given in three categories, divided into 15 subcategories.

Other winners of the night include Bhavesh Gupta, President & COO, One97 Communications Ltd., for 'Fintech Leader of the Year', Tom Greenwood, Founder & CEO, Volt, for 'Leading Fintech Personality of the Year - Europe', and Kailash Nadh, CTO, Zerodha, for 'Fintech CTO of the Year'.

Among various enterprises that received GFA in different categories, the 'Fintech Company of the Year' award was given to the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The winners were selected from a large number of nominations, through meticulous adjudication by a jury comprising 15 members, all leading captains of the fintech industry.

