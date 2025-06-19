Global Gathering on Crime and Justice: O.P. Jindal Global University to Host World Criminology Conference 2025

OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 19: The World Conference on Criminology (WCC) 2025 is set to take place at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) from June 19 to 22, bringing together global leaders in criminology, law, psychology, and justice. Organized by the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) in collaboration with the International Society for Criminology (ISC-SIC), Paris, this landmark event will convene over 40 international speakers from 25 countries, feature 450+ presentations, 120+ thematic sessions, and showcase cutting-edge research across disciplines.

With its theme "Exploring the Dynamics of Crime: Contemporary Challenges and Innovations in Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice"the conference will serve as a premier platform for scholarly dialogue and collaborative innovation.

Framing the significance of this global academic convergence, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said: "At a time when the world is navigating unprecedented challenges related to justice, public safety, and the rule of law, this conference stands as a powerful affirmation of our role as a global intellectual hub. It brings the world to JGU, and JGU to the worldfostering a dynamic space where bold ideas, cutting-edge research, and collective wisdom converge to shape a more just and secure future."

Emphasizing the importance of multidisciplinary exchange, Prof. (Dr.) Pulkit Khanna, Dean of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences and convenor of WCC, added: "The World Conference on Criminology is not just an academic eventit is a dialogue between disciplines, geographies, and generations. We are proud to host this powerful confluence of minds committed to reimagining the future of justice and behavioral science."

The conference also features pre-conference workshops on June 19, including the Crime Scene Investigation Challenge and Exploring Tools for Behavioural Insightboth designed to offer hands-on engagement and experiential learning for students and early-career researchers.

Adding the international lens to this collaborative spirit, Prof. (Dr.) Stephan Parmentier, Secretary General of the International Society for Criminology (ISC-SIC), Paris and co-convenor of WCC, noted: "This conference marks a significant return to in-person global scholarly engagement post-pandemic. We are delighted to collaborate with JGU, an institution that reflects the spirit of academic excellence and global cooperation at the heart of the ISC-SIC's mission."

Highlighting the academic rigor and practical relevance of the program, Dr. Vipin Vijay Nair, co-convenor of WCC 2025 and Associate Professor at JIBS, stated: "The conference is designed to be deeply immersive, practical, and forward-looking. From forensic investigations to AI in criminology, our sessions will address both foundational theories and disruptive innovations shaping the future of criminal justice."

Held across JGU's world-class facilitiesincluding the Global Auditorium, Brain Behaviour Lab, and Prithviraj Jindal Academic Blockthe event promises an intellectually enriching experience for academics, professionals, and students alike. With a powerful blend of scholarship, collaboration, and global vision, the World Conference on Criminology 2025 aims to redefine the boundaries of contemporary criminological discourse.

The Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences is a globally recognized academic and research institute dedicated to advancing behavioral science, criminology, and mental health through research, education, and policy advocacy.

Founded in 1938, the International Society for Criminology is the oldest and most influential global body promoting criminological research, international cooperation, and evidence-based approaches to justice and human rights.

