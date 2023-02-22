Global Head-hunter sets decarbonisation targets in line with the Paris Agreement

Odgers Berndtson, the global executive search, interim management and leadership advisory business, has committed to, and set, science-based decarbonisation targets.

Odgers Berndtson has a long history of advising clients on board level environmental and sustainability appointments across all sectors, and is supported by a depth of insight and broad network in this critical area. These targets will hold the firm accountable to its own sustainability strategy as it continues to focus on providing clients with expert advice on energy transition.

The firm, which operates in 32 countries, has applied for verification of these targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The targets encompass significant emission reductions in line with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Odgers Berndtson supports the reduction in climate risk through its influence and work with organisations and their leaders around the world. The firm advises clients on finding board level environmental and sustainability specialists, as well as sustainability-conscious CEOs and other leaders. Odgers Berndtson's leadership assessment methodologies also help drive sustainable performance in organisations by measuring a leader's competencies and motivations across a plethora of challenges, including climate change.

Dr Prasad Medury, Managing Director India, Odgers Berndtson said, "We have supported our clients' sustainability plans for many years and are deeply mindful of the positive impact our work can bring and our responsibility towards this goal. Over many years we have actively developed a deep and broad network, knowledge, and insight in this field to help our clients find exceptional talent towards fulfilling their sustainability objectives. We also recognise that we must run our own business responsibly and here in India we are happy that as an organisation, through the SBTi, we are holding ourselves to account through an independent third party to support our own journey towards sustainability."

Odgers Berndtson is one of the leading global executive search firms with presence in 32 countries providing services such as leadership appointments, appointment of Board (Independent) Directors, leadership assessment, and contractual (Interim) appointments. It has an extensive track record in sustainability-oriented leadership roles. This includes chief sustainability officers, board and leadership level sustainability specialists.

For more information visit: odgersberndston.com/industries/sustainability.

