Global Heads of Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group and JP Morgan among Keynote Speakers at FSC 2023 in Saudi Arabia

Leaders of some of the largest financial companies in the world will be among the keynote speakers and participants at the second edition of the Financial Sector Conference (FSC 2023) held in Saudi Arabia next month.

Credit Suisse Group Chairman Axel Lehmann will join billionaire co-founder and co-Chairman of the Carlyle Group David M. Rubenstein alongside Goldman Sachs International President Todd Leland, as the global financial community gathers to set the agenda for the future and address issues facing the sector amid a challenging global economic backdrop.

Many other senior executives will fly to Riyadh and attend FSC 2023 - on 15 and 16 March - to participate in one of the most eagerly anticipated gatherings of the financial community this year. The event is taking a confident outlook on the future of the sector with the event being held under the conference slogan - "Promising Financial Horizons".

Other leading international figures participating are JP Morgan Global Head of Corporate Banking, Sjoerd Leenart; S & P Ratings President Martina Cheung; Morgan Stanley Global Chief Economist, Seth Carpenter; World Bank VP MENA Ferid Belhaj, and Secretary General, Organization for Economic Co- operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann.

They will share platforms and discussions with senior Ministers and officials from Saudi Arabia and internationally. These include from host nation Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan; Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Capital Market Authority, Faisal Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning Khalid Al-Falih Minister of Investment and Central Bank Governor Ayman Alsayari.

International Government speakers include Egypt's Finance Minister Mohamed Maait; South African Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, and Shaikh Salman Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance, Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Commenting on the caliber of speakers and participants, Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Markets Authority, one of the FSC organizing partners, said: "The participation of so many global sector leaders demonstrates that in only its second edition, FSC is creating a reputation as one of the key financial conferences in the world.

"We are confident that the number of decision makers who will be present in Riyadh will ensure that constructive, and realistic strategies for the future will be created and subsequently implemented to boost not only the sector but the global economy. Their presence will help us in achieving FSC 2023's goal to foster sustained growth and ensure strong financial stability."

The growing importance and impact of the venture capital and start-up sector is also reflected in the number of regional and international venture capitalists and entrepreneurs attending FSC 2023.

These include Nabil Borhanu, Founder & Managing Partner, Graphene Ventures; David Rutter, Co-Founder & CEO of R3; Dr Nabeel Koshak CEO and Board Member, Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC); Michele Grosso, CEO Democrance; Andrew Zalasin Managing General Partner, P1 Venture Partners; Christos Mastoras Founder & Managing Partner, Iliad Partners; Hassan Zainal, Founder & Partner, Arzan VC and Jad Salame, co-founder and Managing Partner, Phoenician VC.

They will be alongside representatives from the global banking sector including Mizuho Bank of Japan; Deutsche Bank; HSBC; and Citigroup. Dozens more speakers will join thousands of delegates at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

Conference presentations, panel discussions and debate will revolve around four key pillars - Global Economic Trends; Redefining the Roles and Responsibilities of the Sector; Investing in the Future; and the Next Generation of Digitalization. FSC 2023 is being organized by the Ministry of Finance, Saudi Central Bank, and Capital Market Authority - who are key partners in the Kingdom's Financial Sector Development Program, a key cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

To find out more about FSC 2023 log on to fsc.sa/en and to register to attend the event please visit: registration.fsc.sa.

