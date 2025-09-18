Global Health - Spine, Joint & Laser Centre: Transforming Non-Surgical Spine, Joint & Neurological Care in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 18: For millions struggling with chronic back pain, knee arthritis, slip disc, and neurological disorders, the fear of surgery often becomes a barrier to treatment. Offering new hope, Global Health - Spine, Joint & Laser Centre is a clinic in India that specializes in non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical treatments for spinal, joint, and related pain/injury issues. Lead by Dr. Haraprasad, a renowned healthcare innovator and clinician, is transforming the landscape of non-surgical spine and joint treatment in India.

With over 18 years of expertise, Dr. Haraprasad is the Founder and Director of Global Health - Spine | Joint & Laser Centre, with world-class centres in New Delhi and Haldwani (Uttarakhand). He specializes in advanced non-surgical treatments for spine, joint, and neurological disorders, helping patients find drug-free and surgery-free solutions for chronic pain.

A Journey of Expertise and Innovation

Dr. Haraprasad completed his MPT (Orthopaedics) from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore, and has since pioneered laser therapy for joint pain and spine disorders for over 15 years. As a member of the International Society for Medical Laser Applications (ISLA), Germany, he stays closely aligned with global innovations in medical laser science.

Pioneering Non-Surgical Treatments in India

At Global Health Centres, Dr. Haraprasad has introduced breakthrough therapies such as:

- Robotic Spinal Decompression Therapy in India

- High-Power Nd:YAG Laser Therapy for Pain Relief

- Orthotripsy for Non-Surgical Joint Regeneration

- Angiogenesis-Based Bone Repair for AVN (Avascular Necrosis)

These technologies are designed to stimulate the body's natural healing pathways, including angiogenesis, neurogenesis, and cellular repairhelping patients recover mobility without invasive surgery.

Conditions Treated at Global Health - Spine, Joint & Laser

Over the years, thousands of patients have benefitted from his treatments, finding relief from:

- Slip Disc & Sciatica Treatment Without Surgery

- AVN (Avascular Necrosis) Non-Surgical Treatment in India

- Non-Surgical Knee Arthritis Treatment in Delhi & Uttarakhand

- Chronic Neck & Cervical Pain Relief

- Diabetic Neuropathy Management Without Drugs

By preventing unnecessary surgeries, his work has not only restored patient health but also reduced long-term risks associated with invasive procedures.

Vision for Regenerative & Rehabilitative Healthcare

With a patient-first philosophy, Dr. Haraprasad combines evidence-based medicine with next-generation non-invasive treatments. His centres are increasingly recognized as leaders in spine and joint pain treatment in India, drawing patients from across India and overseas.

Commenting on his vision, Dr. Haraprasad said: "My goal is to make non-surgical spine and joint treatments accessible to every patient in India. Healthcare should focus on restoring quality of lifenot just temporary fixes or invasive procedures."

About Global Health - Spine | Joint & Laser Centre

Founded by Dr. Haraprasad, Global Health is a trusted centre for non-surgical treatment of chronic spine, joint, and neurological disorders. With branches in New Delhi and Haldwani (Uttarakhand), the centre integrates robotic spinal decompression, laser therapies, and regenerative medicine to provide safe, effective, and surgery-free alternatives.

* For consultations and appointments: Global Health - Spine | Joint & Laser Centre

* New Delhi | Haldwani (Uttarakhand)

* Website - https://ghspineandlasercentre.com/

