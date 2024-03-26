Global Healthcare Academy Hosts Successful - Best of ASCO, Conference in Bengaluru

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26: The Global Healthcare Academy (GHA) successfully concluded its highly anticipated "Best of ASCO" conference today, marking a significant milestone in advancing cancer care in India and beyond. Over 300+ delegates from across the country participated in the Best of ASCO conference hosted by GHA. The results of various clinical trial research on immunotherapy treatment for cancer, earlier presented at the ASCO conference, USA, was re-presented to the Cancer Specialists.

Spanning across nine dynamic panel discussions, the conference explored the vast spectrum of cutting-edge immunotherapy research. Oncologists actively participated in these sessions, fostering lively debates and collective understanding of the latest innovations in this field.

The efficacy of newer molecules and novel combinations therewith, enabled an ingenious paradigm for the utility of immunotherapy. Clinicians deliberated on implementing avant-garde treatment regimens, which carries the potential of improving patient related outcomes.

Chief guest Dr M.K. Ramesh, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), appreciated this initiative, and emphasized on the preventive measures to control the scourge of Cancer at the population level.

Chief guest Dr Shalini Rajneesh, IAS spoke about the need to integrate various disciplines of health, and come-up with best practices for the prevention and control of Cancer morbidity.

Currently under the Ayushman Bharath Scheme of Government of India, the cost of immunotherapy treatment is covered upto Rs.5,00,000. Dr Ramesh S. Bilimaga, Radiation Oncologist from HCG advised on the possibility of "bultn" procurement, and the possibility of transferring incentive benefits towards cutting cost of procurement. This is possible because immunotherapy is charged for the first 2 cycles, and the subsequent couple of cycles are provided free of cost.

Dr B.S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman HCG Hospitals & Chairman GHA, spoke about a newer concept associated with aging and chronic diseases. He mentioned the significance of focusing on chronic inflammation which precedes chronic diseases. Much of the intervention focused on lifestyle measures, Anita Niranjan, Director of Global Healthcare Academy, expressed optimism about implementing key takeaways from the "Best of ASCO" discussions, despite the ever-evolving landscape of cancer treatment. She highlighted the conference's potential to significantly improve patient care by integrating these advancements into real-world practices.

The "Best of ASCO" conference provided a unique opportunity for Indian oncologists to delve deeper into the groundbreaking research and advancements presented at the ASCO meeting. By bringing together these leading minds, the conference fostered a collaborative environment to translate the latest scientific discoveries into tangible improvements for cancer care in India.

The conference set a new standard for oncology conferences in India. By fostering a deeper understanding of current challenges and opportunities in cancer care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor