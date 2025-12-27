Global Healthcare Fund Offers $70 Million to Pinnacle Blooms Network to Scale - AI-Powered Child Development Operating System

BusinessWire India

New York [US]/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27: A leading global healthcare investment fund has offered $70 million (USD) to Pinnacle Blooms Network, the flagship pediatric-therapy enterprise of Bharath Healthcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

The proposed two-tranche Series A investmentadvised by Yukon Capitalwould represent one of the largest early-stage financings in child-development infrastructure anywhere in Asia. The offer comes as Pinnacle evaluates strong interest from multiple global institutional investors seeking exposure to the fast-emerging developmental health sector.

Pinnacle operates more than 70 multi-disciplinary therapy centres across India - and has delivered over 20 million one-to-one therapy sessions to date. The company's proprietary Pinnacle Child Development Operating System (GPT-OS®) is a multi-patent-filed digital-therapeutic platform that measures, forecasts, and personalises every dimension of a child's developmental journey across speech, motor, cognitive, and behavioural domains.

The GPT-OS® architecture integrates modules including Diagnosis, Prognosis, TherapeuticAI®, AbilityScore®, Seven Readiness Indexes®, and TherapySphere™multi-sensory therapeutic environments designed to accelerate neurological development in children with autism, speech delays, ADHD, and related conditions.

Investment Structure

The proposed funding is structured in two phases. Phase 1 comprises $70 million for rapid domestic expansion and technology acceleration. Phase 2 envisions a follow-on tranche as Pinnacle expands into Southeast Asia and the GCC. Capital deployment would fund expansion from 70+ to 300 centres within 24 months, R&D acceleration for home-based TherapeuticAI® applications, large-scale manufacturing of TherapySphere™ sensory rooms, and regulatory submissions for international market access.

What Leadership Is Saying

Aneesh Madhav, Chief Executive Officer, Yukon Capital:

"We've advised on healthcare transactions across four continents, and Pinnacle is unlike anything we've seen. They've solved the fundamental problem in developmental healthhow do you make therapy measurable, scalable, and accessible without losing the human element? GPT-OS® isn't a feature; it's infrastructure. This is the operating system layer for childhood development globally. The question isn't whether this category will attract institutional capitalit's who will move decisively enough to lead it."

Dr. Koti Reddy Saripalli, Founder & Chairman, Bharath Healthcare Laboratories:

"Fourteen years ago, we began with one conviction: no parent should ever be told there's nothing more that can be done for their child. Today, we've delivered 20 million therapy sessions, and every single one generated data that makes the next session smarter. What we've built isn't a clinic chainit's a learning system that compounds. The world has finally recognized that developmental health is not charity; it's essential infrastructure. We're not raising capital to grow. We're raising capital to ensure that every child on earth who needs measurable therapy can access itstarting from their own home."

Dr. Sreeja Reddy Saripalli, Co-Founder & Clinical Director, Bharath Healthcare Laboratories:

"For too long, parents have been given hope without evidence. They were told 'trust the process' but never shown the progress. We changed that. When a mother watches her dashboard shift from red to yellow to greenwhen she sees her child's AbilityScore® climb week after weekthat's not just data. That's her child's future becoming visible. GPT-OS® has given families something therapy never could before: clarity. And clarity, in the life of a special-needs parent, is everything."

Clinical Infrastructure & Standards

Pinnacle's 20-million-session dataset is structured to WHO ICD-11, ICF, and ICHI international standardspositioning it as one of the largest coded developmental-health datasets in the world. The company maintains ISO 13485:2016 certification for Quality Management Systems for Medical Devices and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management, with operations aligned to UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health & Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education). The company's intellectual property portfolio includes multiple patent applications filed with the Indian Patent Office, protecting its AI-driven therapeutic intelligence systems, multi-sensory environment designs, and real-time developmental scoring methodologies.

Clinical Research Programs

These include the AbilityScore® Longitudinal Study tracking long-term developmental outcomes, the TherapeuticAI® Effectiveness Study measuring AI-driven therapy optimization, and the TherapySphere™ Sensory Environment Study evaluating multi-sensory intervention outcomes. Additional studies focus on school readiness and mainstream inclusion, parent-led therapy generalization, and the SEVA™ Social Equity Index measuring access across socioeconomic segments. These programs are designed to generate real-world evidence suitable for regulatory submissions and peer-reviewed publication.

Growth Trajectory

Pinnacle is targeting expansion from 70+ therapy centres today to 300+ within 24 months and 600+ within four years, with projected annual revenue scaling from ₹160+ crore to ₹6,000 crore. Geographic presence will extend beyond India into Southeast Asia and the GCC, while the company's home therapy reachcurrently in pilotwill expand to a pan-India OTT platform enabling parent-led intervention at scale.

International pilots are under discussion in Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the GCC, with the company's Everyday Therapy Programmes™ planned for regional-language deployment via OTT modules and parent-as-co-therapist training.

Market Context

The transaction interest values the broader Bharath Healthcare group in the high-triple-digit-million-dollar rangereflecting both its physical infrastructure and the software multiples typical of high-growth health-tech platforms.

India's developmental health sector remains significantly underserved, with an estimated 3+ million children with autism and tens of millions more requiring speech, occupational, and behavioural therapy. The global paediatric therapy market is projected to exceed $50 billion by 2030, with AI-enabled platforms emerging as the fastest-growing segment.

About Pinnacle Blooms Network

Pinnacle Blooms Network, a division of Bharath Healthcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (DIPP:DIPP8651, CIN: U74999TG2016PTC113063, MSME:TS20F0009606 ), is India's largest multi-disciplinary paediatric therapy organisation and a DIPP-recognized startup.

Founded by Dr. Koti Reddy Saripalli and Dr. Sreeja Reddy Saripalli, the company operates 70+ centres delivering 15+ integrated therapy servicesincluding speech, occupational, ABA, psychological, and special educationthrough a workforce of 1,600+ certified therapists, over 70% of whom are women, describing the organization as "built by mothers, for families."

Pinnacle's therapy protocols and digital resources have reached families across 60+ countries, with services available in 133+ languages including 18+ regional Indian languages, Arabic, and Southeast Asian languages. The company operates India's only 24x7 developmental health helpline - 9100181181, supporting families around the clock in multiple languages.

Pinnacle operates a franchise model designed for rapid, capital-efficient expansionenabling hospitals, wellness centres, and qualified therapists to deploy the GPT-OS® platform under the Pinnacle brand. This asset-light model underpins the company's target of scaling from 70+ to 300 centres within 24 months without proportional capital intensity.

Helpline: 9100181181 (24x7)

Website: www.pinnacleblooms.org

