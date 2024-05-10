Global Icon Deepika Padukone Teases the Photography Master TECNO CAMON 30 Series - Launching May 18th

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 10: TECNO just dropped a bombshell teaser for their new CAMON 30 Series, featuring Global Icon, Deepika Padukone. This is a match made in trendsetting heaven - Deepika is known for slaying the style game, and that's exactly what TECNO's 'Stop at Nothing' mantra is all about, pushing innovation to epic new levels.

By partnering with Deepika, a global icon known for her talent, elegance, and influence, TECNO aims to elevate the smartphone experience inspiring millennials to Capture in Style.

Knowing well that young users crave creativity, pro-quality pics at their fingertips, and a phone that's as stylish as it is powerful, TECNO's CAMON Series has been delivering just that since its inception! The CAMON 30 is set to raise the benchmark in smartphone photography experience further by challenging users' creativity and experimentation to look out for another angle and 'See what's never been seen'.

Powered by SONY IMX 890, the CAMON 30 series is all set to present evolved camera technology transforming users' everyday moments - from their playful pet running around to breathtaking sunsets - there is nothing that challenges the Camon 30.

Crafted according to TECNO's lifestyle-forward design principles, the CAMON 30 boasts a superior triple camera set-up with sleek yet powerful aesthetic, channelling the timeless allure of classic cameras. The smartphone draws inspiration from the vintage knob finder design, reminiscent of traditional photography gear, and adorned with a luxurious Suede Leather back panel.

Making its debut at the MWC 2024 in Barcelona, the CAMON 30 Series also clinched the Platinum accolade at the esteemed MUSE Creative and Design Awards. But it is not the first time that the standout design of the CAMON series has received such acclamation. This was the third consecutive year for the smartphone series to win at Muse Design Awards.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as TECNO and Deepika Padukone prepare to unveil the CAMON 30 Series on 18 May 2024, stepping into a new era of smartphone innovation and creativity.

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

