Global India Couture Week Returns: Fashion’s Most Fabulous Playground Is Here In Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Dubbed as the fashion-forward runway of the year, GICW is the first-ever Indian platform to roll out the red carpet for international designers to showcase alongside India’s crème de la crème. We’re talking global couture vibes with desi drama, all under one fabulously lit roof.

From the visionary Anju Modi to the iconic Neeta Lulla, the edgy Narendra Kumar, and the timeless legend Wendell Rodricks, GICW has hosted fashion royalty. And that's just the beginning. With designers flying in from over 10+ countries, this is where fashion goes global and unapologetically glamorous. Choreographed by Shakir Shaikh, ably supported by Fraganta.

Expect drama. Expect bold. Expect revolutionary couture. Think avant-garde meets heritage. Bring your best pose, because this is the fashion week where trends are born. Whether you’re a fashion lover, a design maven, an influencer, or someone who lives for the thrill of the front row, GICW 2025 is your golden pass into the world of next-level fashion.

