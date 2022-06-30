Global India National Excellence Awards 2022 bestowed

The Nari-Niti Foundation India felicitated prominent personalities for their excellent work in different fields at an award ceremony at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on June 26, 2022. The awards are dedicated to the 75th-year celebrations of India's Independence.

The special invitees include Bollywood actress Amisha Patel, actor and MP Manoj Tiwari, Nari-Niti Foundation's Managing Director Sharda Nitish Chandra, Maya Shankar, Special Secretary in Bihar's home department IPS Vikas Vaibhav, Delhi Metro DIG IPS Jitendra Rana, RSS Security chief Reshma H Singh, educationist Kumar Arunoday, noted pageant groomer Lieutenant Rita Gangway, who groomed Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Miss India and Bihar's noted gynaecologist Dr Tara Shweta Arya, Sandeep Marwah of Marwah Studios, Purnia MP Santosh Kushwaha, Hindi Khabar national new channel's managing editor Atul Agrawal, Jantantra news' editor in chief Ashit Kunal, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, actor and MP Manoj Tiwari lauded noted fashion designer and motivational speaker Nitish Chandra for the award ceremony saying the award is dedicated to the youth and country and will create positive energy.

Nitish Chandra managed the show and announced that after New Delhi, the award ceremony would be organised in six more cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Siliguri this year.

Those felicitated at the award ceremony include famous model from Bhutan Paljor Gyabak, noted fashion designer Rina Dhaka, Bengaluru's famous educationist Pratap Yadav, Bhavika Maheshwari, who memorised the entire Bhagavad Gita at the age of 9, Piyush Jaiswal for his women empowerment initiatives, Kautilya Pandit who is famous as Google Boy, producer Ajay Jaiswal, social worker Rekha Gupta, Actress Helly Shah, and others.

