Global Leaders from Iron Lady come together to celebrate the Shakti within Indian women and announce 50 Under 50 Awards!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22: In a remarkable showcase of ambition, strength, and leadership, Iron Lady, India's premier women's leadership platform, successfully hosted Shakti 2.0, an inspiring online summit that brought together women leaders, global visionaries, and aspiring professionals from across the nation. The highlight of the event was the prestigious Iron Lady 50 Under 50 Awards, which honored exceptional women leaders under the age of 50 for their transformative impact across industries.

A Transformative Platform for Women Leaders

Shakti 2.0 was more than just an event it was a powerful movement to celebrate, inspire, and equip women to lead in a competitive world. With over 500 participants, the summit provided an immersive experience of actionable insights, impactful storytelling, and networking opportunities. The event featured global thought leaders, including Simon Newman, Shalini Kamath, and Tan Lay Hoon, who delivered compelling keynote addresses and shared strategies for navigating leadership challenges with confidence.

Iron Lady 50 Under 50 Awards: Recognizing Trailblazers

The Iron Lady 50 Under 50 Awards celebrated women leaders who have shattered barriers and set new standards of excellence in sectors such as Technology, Business, HR, Legal, Finance, and C-Suite leadership. These honorees represent the pinnacle of success, embodying courage, vision, and determination.

Lakshmi Nayak, one of the Awardees mentioned, "I've become one of the top 10 CLOs in India - by implementing the techniques I've learned at Iron Lady. Immensely grateful to be recognized as one of the top Legal Icons under 50."

Harvinder Singh Mona, CFO, Rajasthan Royals, mentioned, "I've now reached the TOP thanks to techniques I've mastered over the last 4 years. I'm now setting up my own business as well!".

Pushpalatha MS, CEO of Prameya, mentioned, "I dreamt and became a very successful CEO thanks to Iron Lady's C-Suite League Platform".

Empowering Women to Lead with Confidence

The event agenda reflected Iron Lady's commitment to empowering women through knowledge-sharing and impactful experiences. Key highlights included:

* Opening Keynote: Creating a Global Persona and Profile by Simon Newman, offering insights into global leadership dynamics.

* Inspiring Session: Interactive sessions led by Shalini Kamath on Exponential Growth Story and Tan Lay Hoon on Dealing with toughest adverse

* Awards Ceremony: The announcement and celebration of the 50 Under 50 awardees, with inspiring stories of their leadership journeys.

* Closing Remarks: Delivered Rajesh Bhat, Founder and CEO of Iron Lady, celebrating the collective achievements and sharing Iron Lady's bold vision for the future and Suvarna's vision on Preparing Million women to lead

Pledging Support for Aspiring Leaders

At the heart of Shakti 2.0 was Iron Lady's unwavering commitment to empowering women to break through professional ceilings and achieve audacious goals. With a pledge to support 1000 women in reaching the Rs1 crore income benchmark within three years, Iron Lady continues to lead India's most impactful leadership initiatives.

Words from the Founders

"Shakti 2.0 is a celebration of ambition and leadership. The 50 Under 50 Awards honour women who are not just leadersthey're changemakers, paving the way for future generations," said Rajesh Bhat, Founder and CEO of Iron Lady. "We are on a mission to empower one million women to reach the top, and this event is a powerful step forward in that journey."

Suvarna Hegde, Founder and Director of Iron Lady, added, "The energy, stories, and achievements we witnessed during Shakti 2.0 are a testament to what's possible when women dare to dream big and pursue their goals with unwavering determination."

Building a Legacy of Empowerment

Since its inception, Iron Lady has impacted over 78,000 women through transformative leadership programs, equipping them with breakthrough strategies to thrive in competitive environments. Programs such as the Leadership Essentials Program (LEP), Masterclass, and Master of Business Warfare (MBW) are designed to address the unique challenges women face and prepare them for top leadership roles.

About Iron Lady

Iron Lady is India's leading platform dedicated to empowering women through innovative leadership programs and a strong community. By equipping women with actionable strategies and creating opportunities for growth, Iron Lady is redefining what it means to lead.

