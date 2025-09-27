PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: The Global Leadership Summit 2025 will take place at the prestigious University of Oxford on November 21, 2025, bringing together distinguished leaders, changemakers, and innovators from across the world. The summit will be hosted at the Lecture Theatre, H B Allen Centre, Keble College, University of Oxford, a landmark inaugurated by Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

Powered by Heylin Spark, a global strategic marketing and communications firm, the Global Leadership Summit 2025 aims to serve as a premier platform for dialogue on leadership, innovation, and international collaboration.

A Convergence of Global Leaders at the University of Oxford

Positioned as a high-level global forum, the Global Leadership Summit 2025 will welcome leaders from the UK, India, USA, Singapore, UAE, and many other countries. The summit will spark conversations about the evolving nature of leadership in an interconnected world, highlighting themes such as sustainable growth, technological innovation, and the responsibilities of modern leaders in shaping a resilient future.

The summit is expected to be attended by Members of Parliament, senior government advisors, representatives of international chambers of commerce, professors from the University of Oxford, successful entrepreneurs, and other eminent global voices.

By convening decision-makers at the University of Oxford, one of the world's most respected academic institutions, the summit seeks to inspire thought leadership and foster new partnerships between economies and industries. The Global Leadership Summit 2025 will play a critical role in strengthening cross-border relations, particularly in areas such as trade, education, and technology.

Heylin Spark: Powering the Global Leadership Summit 2025

The Global Leadership Summit 2025 at the University of Oxford is being spearheaded by Heylin Spark, a firm renowned for its expertise in brand strategy, media relations, reputation management, and policy research. With a strong presence across major Indian cities, New York, and London, Heylin Spark brings global expertise combined with deep local insights.

Leveraging its capabilities in market research, consumer insights, and brand intelligence, Heylin Spark enables leaders to anticipate trends, strengthen positioning, and build trust with stakeholders across global markets. Through the Global Leadership Summit 2025, the firm aims to create a space where research-driven insights meet visionary leadership, inspiring meaningful impact.

Under the leadership of Shubham Sharma, a Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 honouree, Heylin Spark has become known for its strategic communications approach and its commitment to empowering brands and leaders worldwide.

Speaking about the summit, Sharma remarked:

"The University of Oxford represents centuries of knowledge and leadership, making it the ideal setting for the Global Leadership Summit 2025. This gathering is about more than recognitionit is about exchanging ideas, strengthening ties, and shaping the future together."

Why the Global Leadership Summit 2025 at Oxford Matters

Events like the Global Leadership Summit 2025 underscore the growing importance of collaborative leadership in a world defined by both uncertainty and opportunity. By hosting the summit at the University of Oxford, organisers are anchoring today's leadership discussions in a setting renowned for intellectual excellence and global dialogue.

The Global Leadership Summit 2025 is not just a meeting of leaders; it is a forum for building cross-border cooperation, promoting sustainable innovation, and setting the agenda for the future of leadership.

Event Details

Date: November 21, 2025

Venue: University of Oxford - Lecture Theatre, H B Allen Centre, Keble College, Oxford, UK

For more information, nominations, and the application process for the Global Leadership Summit 2025 at the University of Oxford, visit www.heylinspark.com or contact info@heylinspark.com.

