Global Movement: Multi City Walk to Mark World Abdominal Cancer Day

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 8: The Abdominal Cancer Trust is proud to announce the International Multi City Walk, a global event raising awareness about abdominal cancer. The walk will take place on World Abdominal Cancer Day, Sunday, May 19th, 2024, in 25 cities worldwide, including Jaipur. Dr Sundeep Jain, Founder of the Abdominal Cancer Trust and initiator of Abdominal Cancer Day, has urged all 25 city residents to participate in the campaign and take part in the Heritage Walk in large numbers while announcing the details of International Multi City on World Abdominal Cancer Day.

In Jaipur, the Heritage Walk will see residents walking 3 kilometers to promote a message of staying healthy. The poster for the event has been launched, and a list of ambassadors has been announced. At the international level, Alok Sharma from Oxford, Dilip Punglia from London, Suman Bhati Naruka from Manchester, and Dr Meenal Shukla from New York have been appointed as ambassadors. In India, the ambassadors include Imroze Khan and Dr Mukesh Kumar from Delhi, Shyam Lata from Mumbai, Suraj Kumar from Bangalore, Dr Kiran Chhillar from Gurugram, and many others from various cities.

Mukesh Mishra, Co-founder of World Health and Wellness Fest and Director of IIEMR, informed that a 70-day awareness campaign on World Abdominal Cancer Awareness is underway. As part of this campaign, the International Multi City Walk will be organized on May 19, and the Jaipur Heritage Walk will also take place on the same day.

The Abdominal Cancer Trust under the leadership of Dr Sundeep Jain is a leading organization dedicated to fighting abdominal cancer. The Trust provides education, support, and advocacy for patients, families, and healthcare professionals.

For more information, visit: https://www.abdominalcancerday.com/

Dr Sundeep Jain's profile: https://drsundeepjain.com/

IIEMR's official website: http://www.iiemr.com/

