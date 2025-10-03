Global News Bulletin Launched at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025

New Delhi [India], October 3: A pioneering global news channel was unveiled at the House of Commons during the Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2025, with a virtual address by renowned industrialist and philanthropist Mr. Sanjeev Kwatra.

Global News Bulletin, a pioneering news channel dedicated to reshaping global journalism, was launched at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, hosted at the historic House of Commons, UK Parliament. The unveiling took place in the presence of Mr Sanjeev Kwatra, renowned industrialist and philanthropist, whose visionary leadership and social commitment inspired the values on which the channel has been built.

A Bold Vision for Global Journalism

Global News Bulletin enters the media landscape with a mission to go beyond headlines, providing context, depth, and balance in its reporting. At a time when information flows rapidly across borders, the channel seeks to ensure that stories are told with accuracy, empathy, and integrity. It aims to foster understanding among diverse communities, offering content that is globally relevant yet locally meaningful.

With an unwavering commitment to credible journalism, the channel will champion ethical reporting and responsible storytelling. Its focus will extend across world affairs, business, science, culture, and social issues, encouraging dialogue that is solution-oriented rather than divisive. Through innovative formats such as multimedia storytelling, data-driven reports, and interactive platforms, Global News Bulletin intends to redefine how news is consumed and understood in the modern era.

Launch at a Historic Venue

The launch of Global News Bulletin at the House of Commons was a symbolic moment, reflecting the values of accountability and debate that the institution represents. The Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2025 provided the perfect stage for this debut, bringing together leaders from business, policy, media, and civil society to witness the unveiling of a channel poised to make an international impact.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Sanjeev Kwatra praised the initiative, remarking, “As voices converge from across the world, the need for journalism that unites rather than divides has never been more urgent. Global News Bulletin represents that imperative.”

Next Steps and Roadmap

The channel will be rolled out in multiple phases, beginning with its digital platform. The official website and mobile application will provide access to breaking news, features, and multimedia content starting this month. In the months ahead, Global News Bulletin plans to expand its presence into television and satellite broadcasting, making its programming widely accessible.

In addition, the channel is committed to forging meaningful partnerships with academic institutions, NGOs, and media organisations. These collaborations will focus on strengthening media literacy, encouraging public dialogue, and amplifying grassroots perspectives, ensuring that the platform remains inclusive and representative of voices across the globe.

Voices from the Launch

The editorial leadership of Global News Bulletin emphasised the channel's responsibility to deliver clarity over sensationalism and solutions over conflict. Mr Sanjeev Kwatra echoed these sentiments, adding “We are at a historical moment where media must serve not just to inform, but to empower. Our vision is to inspire constructive dialogue and meaningful change. In philanthropy as in business, impact is our guiding metric. I believe Global News Bulletin can inspire, enlighten, and unite.”

About Global News Bulletin

Global News Bulletin is an international news channel dedicated to delivering balanced, in-depth coverage of global events and issues. It is committed to journalistic integrity, diversity of perspective, and inclusive storytelling. The channel will serve as a platform for both global experts and local voices, weaving together insights that matter in an interconnected world.

Media Contact

Global News Bulletin

Media Website

Website: www.globalnewsbulletin.org

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor