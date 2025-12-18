GLOBAL OCEAN LOGISTICS INDIA LIMITED SME IPO Closes On 19th December 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Global Ocean Logistics India Limited, an asset-light freight forwarding and multimodal logistics solutions provider, has announced its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO), subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

* Total Issue Size: Issue of 38,99,200 Equity Shares aggregating ₹ 3,041.37 Lakhs

* Price Band- ₹ 74/- to ₹ 78/- Per Share

* Face Value - Rs. 10 Per Share

* Lot Size 1600 Equity Shares and in Multiples thereof [For Individual Investors: 2 Lots, For Other than Individual Investors: More than 2 lots.]

* Listing on - BSE SME

GLOBAL OCEAN LOGISTICS INDIA LIMITED has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) is now open and closes on 19th December 2025, to be listed on the BSE SME platform

About the company

The Company offers end-to-end logistics services across ocean, air, road, and rail transportation, including ocean freight forwarding (ODC and coastal), air cargo, transport services, container freight station (CFS), customs clearance, project logistics, and third-party logistics (3PL).

With operations across major Indian ports such as Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Hazira, and Chennai, the Company has a pan-India presence covering over 23 states and union territories. From Fiscal 2023 to September 30, 2025, it handled approximately 30,520 shipments and 91,968 TEUs, serving customers across 263 global ports.

Global Ocean Logistics follows a scalable, asset-light business model supported by a global network of over 20,000 agents and holds key certifications, including MTO, FMC, AEO, FFFI, and ISO. Its experienced in-house team ensures efficient execution and customized logistics solutions for importers and exporters across key global trade corridors.

Through the proposed IPO, the Company aims to strengthen its growth platform and expand its footprint in India's evolving logistics sector.

Mr. Niraj Nandkishore Narsaria, MD GLOBAL OCEAN LOGISTICS INDIA LIMITED, said "I'm thrilled to announce our SME IPO listing, marking a significant milestone in our journey."

Objects of the Issue

Funding working capital requirements of Company

General Corporate Purposes

Lead Manager - Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue - Kfin Technologies Limited

Financials (Rs in Lakhs)

Disclaimer:Global Ocean Logistics India Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its Equity Shares and has filed the Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, on 10th December 2025 and thereafter with SEBI and the Stock Exchange. The Prospectus is available on the website of SME BSE at https://www.bsesme.com/PublicIssues/RHP.aspx. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to the same, please refer to the Prospectus including the section titled "Risk Factors" on page 30 of the Prospectus.

Further, each Applicant where required agrees that such Applicant will not sell or transfer any Equity Shares or create any economic interest therein, including any off-shore derivative instruments, such as participatory notes, issued against the Equity Shares or any similar security, other than pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable laws and legislations in each jurisdiction, including India.

