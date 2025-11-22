Global organisations laud India’s labour reforms for social protection, inclusive growth

New Delhi, Nov 22 Top global organisations such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Social Security Association (ISSA) have welcomed India’s announcement to bring four Labour Codes into effect -- recognising these reforms as a major step towards strengthening social protection, enhancing minimum wage frameworks and building institutional capacity, the government said on Saturday.

The global bodies highlighted that India’s efforts contribute significantly to the wider international discourse on inclusive and modern labour systems.

Their remarks further underscore India’s growing leadership in shaping global labour and social security standards, according to a Labour Minister statement.

Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), stated in an X post that “Following with interest developments of India’s new Labour Codes announced today, including on social protection and minimum wages”.

“Social dialogue among govt, employers and workers will remain essential as reforms are implemented to ensure they're positive for workers and business,” Houngbo mentioned.

The International Social Security Association (ISSA), in its post on social media platform X, said that India’s Labour Codes add momentum to global efforts for stronger, more inclusive social security systems.

“ISSA welcomes this milestone and encourages sustained investment in coverage, protection and institutional capacity,” it noted.

The ministry said that this reflects the positive international response to India’s Labour Codes, particularly in advancing fair wages, expanding social protection coverage and promoting greater formalisation of the workforce.

The four labour codes include the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 with effect from November 21, 2025 -- rationalising 29 existing labour laws. The implementation of the four Labour Codes addresses the long-pending need to move beyond colonial-era structures and align with modern global trends.

The Labour Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained collaboration with global institutions and domestic stakeholders to further strengthen India’s labour ecosystem and ensure effective implementation of the reforms.

