Global Partnerships Strengthened at GTTCI's 2nd Diplomacy Gala

New Delhi [India], October 24: The Global Trade & Technology Council (India) (GTTCI) hosted its 2nd AGM - Global Diplomacy Gala Night at the Radisson Blu, New Delhi, marking a grand celebration of international cooperation and diplomatic achievements. Coinciding with GTTCI's Annual General Meeting, the event highlighted a year of milestones while unveiling new initiatives to further strengthen global partnerships and economic collaboration.

At the gala, GTTCI honoured representatives from over 60 foreign missions, including Seychelles, Mongolia, Fiji, Belarus, Brunei, Malaysia, Lesotho, Algeria, Guyana, Djibouti, Arab League, Burundi, Madagascar, Angola, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Vietnam, Somalia, Palestine, Turkiye, Ghana, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Canada, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Philippines, Egypt, Italy, Portugal, Indonesia, Iraq, Romania, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, and others.

Prominent Indian dignitaries in attendance included Rakesh Asthana (Chief Advisor, GTTCI), Navneet Sehgal (Chairman, Prasar Bharati), and other notable personalities such as Mrs. & Mr. Nitin Kapur and Dhiraj Dhar Gupta, further underscoring the significance of the event in fostering deeper global ties.

Dr Gaurav Gupta, Founder President of GTTCI, warmly welcomed the esteemed guests, commending their unwavering commitment to enhancing diplomatic and trade relations. In his address, Dr Gupta highlighted GTTCI's remarkable achievements over the past year, which included hosting more than 75 trade engagements and international forums, all aimed at promoting global trade and technology collaboration.

Dr Rashmi Saluja, Chairperson of GTTCI, delivered a compelling vision statement for the future, emphasizing GTTCI's dedication to innovation, fostering economic partnerships, and integrating global trade bodies with the diplomatic community. Her vision for the upcoming year is rooted in creating sustainable growth pathways through cross-border collaborations and technological advancements.

A key highlight of the evening was the launch of GTTCI BizGateway, a cutting-edge digital platform designed to enhance business-to-diplomatic community connections, fostering stronger economic ties and opening up new avenues for global businesses.

The night also featured an exhilarating lucky draw, where attendees had the chance to win prestigious prizes. These included two tickets for a royal journey aboard the 'Palace on Wheels', valued at INR 1,100,000 each, offering an unparalleled luxurious travel experience. Additionally, business class return tickets to Vietnam, sponsored by Vietnam Airlines, provided a taste of opulent travel to Southeast Asia, while return tickets to Myanmar, courtesy of Myanmar Airlines, were also given.

The event was made possible through the generous support of various partners. Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport served as the Hospitality Partner, while Vietnam Airlines was the Luxury Travel Partner. Among the associates were Vimal Export Marketing, Powergilt Treasuries, and BLS International. Support partners included Arab & India Spices LLC, Palace on Wheels, and Dr Nivedita Kawadia from Wellness Co. Additionally, STIC Travel Group - GSA of Myanmar Airlines was the Travel Partner for the evening.

Gift Partners also contributed to the festivities, with Shri & Sam, L'Opera, Prabhat Prakashan, Religare Group, Kama Ayurveda, and Setuu enhancing the gala's grandeur.

The gala took place alongside the auspicious celebration of Diwali, symbolizing prosperity and the strengthening of international bonds. In his closing remarks, Dr Gaurav Gupta extended his heartfelt thanks to the diplomatic community, stating, "Together, we are building stronger bridges for the future, and I look forward to the new milestones we will achieve in the coming year."

