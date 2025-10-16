Global PC shipments rise 8.2 pc in Q3 over AI PC demand

New Delhi, Oct 16 Personal computer (PC) shipments globally increased by 8.2 per cent to 69.9 million units in Q3 2025, fuelled by a Windows 10 end-of-support (EOS) refresh cycle and demand for AI PCs, a report said on Thursday.

The report from Gartner said that the AI PC segment will reach 31 per cent in share of shipments in 2025, up from 15 per cent in 2024, marking a significant shift in market priorities and innovation.

“In the third quarter of 2025, worldwide PC shipments were driven by the Windows 10 end-of-support (EOS) refresh cycle in most regions, while North America's growth was limited to 1.6 per cent as demand had been accelerated into the first half of the year due to anticipated import tariffs,” said Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner.

The industry is also pivoting toward AI PCs with integrated NPUs for enhanced on-device AI capabilities, Padhi added.

Padhi, however, maintained that consumer demand remained subdued at the lower price points, impacted by persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds. Consumers continue to exhibit cautious spending behaviour, delaying PC purchases and seeking promotional offers, he added.

There were no major changes in the top five vendor rankings worldwide in the third quarter of 2025. Lenovo saw the strongest growth in global PC shipments among the top five vendors at 16.6 per cent year-over-year. All top five vendors experienced growth in shipments in the third quarter.

Lenovo maintained its position as market leader with around 19.4 million units sold, capturing a 27.8 per cent market share. HP Inc. shipped around 15 million units, capturing a 21.5 per cent market share, an increase of 10.6 per cent from the third quarter of 2024. Dell, Apple, and ASUS shipped approximately 10.2 million, 6.2 million, and 5.4 million units.

