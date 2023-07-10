Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market to Surpass at a CAGR of 5.4 per cent till 2030| Dataintelo

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: According to a market study by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market By Type, By Material, By Adhesive Type, By Application, By End-Use Industry, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4 per cent by the end of 2030.

Key Players Covered

- Avery Dennison

- Amcor

- CCL Industries

- LINTEC

- Berry Global

- Cenveo

- Constantia Flexibles

- Hood Packaging

- Intertape Polymer Group

- Karlville Development

- Klckner Pentaplast

- Macfarlane Group

- SleeveCo

- DOW Chemical

- 3M

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

- Pressure-sensitive labels are adhesive labels that adhere to the surface when pressure is applied.

- Rising adoption in manufacturing, fashion and apparel, automotive, and electronics industry for product differentiation and branding and the growing e-commerce sector is expected to drive the market.

- The flexography print segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, as this type of print is widely used in labels and tags of packaging materials, including cartons and containers.

- The digital print segment is projected to grow at a significant pace, as it is more cost-effective than traditional printing.

- The food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold a major market share, due to the increasing usage of labels and tags for labeling bottles containing liquids.

- Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to rapid industrialization.

Segments Covered

Type

- Offset Print

- Flexography Print

- Rotogravure Print

- Screen Print

- Letterpress Print

- Digital Print

Material

- Paper

- Plastic

- Metal

- Others

Adhesive Type

- Permanent

- Removable

- Repositionable

Application

- FMCG

- Medical

- Manufacturing

- Agriculture

- Fashion and Apparels

- Electronics and Appliances

- Automotive

- Others

End-Use Industry

- Food & Beverage

- Health & Personal Care

- Pharmaceutical

- Home & Laundry Care

- Retail

- Logistics & Transportation

- Industrial

Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

