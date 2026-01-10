Global Radio Chart-Topping Singer and Music Media Entrepreneur VINEET SINGH HUKMANI Reveals His Innovative Plans for 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Global radio chart-topping singer, songwriter, and music media entrepreneur Vineet Singh Hukmani has announced an ambitious and forward-looking roadmap for 2026, signaling a year defined by new music, global collaborations, and strategic business alliances across the international music ecosystem.

Ushering in the New Year, Vineet has just released a brand-new Hindi single titled "NAYA," a celebratory anthem reflecting themes of renewal, optimism, and new beginnings. It can be heard here: https://linktr.ee/naya2026

On the business side, Vineet is opening a new chapter in his B2B music cataloguing venture GreatSong.world. Beginning in 2026, the platform will roll out Sound Decor™ & Sound Culture™ services for clients across Asia, including India, offering customized music experiences designed for commercial, creative, and lifestyle spaces. https://greatsong.world

Further expanding his creative influence, Vineet has announced a new association with Zone Music Media, a newly launched global Indie music label. He will guide the label with his creative vision and business expertise. https://zonemusic.in

Collaboration remains central to Vineet's artistic journey. The coming year will feature new projects with bands from around the world, including The California Jazz Trio, Vextor, All Strung Out, and The Reggae Ragas. These collaborations will include fully licensed cover versions of legendary artists such as Michael Jackson, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi & others - alongside Vineet's continued release of original music across diverse genres.

Strengthening his digital music strategy, Vineet has entered into an alliance with Swalay, India's first all-in-one music distribution system, enhancing worldwide reach and leveraging innovative distribution solutions for his upcoming releases.

Additionally, Vineet is set to unlock new sync & licensing opportunities through Syncopps & EasySong - enabling placement of his original music in International television shows and Video games.

Commenting on the year ahead, Vineet Singh Hukmani said: "These are exciting times in music and the world is a renewed playground of opportunity. I especially want to thank Swalay India for their innovative offerings in the music distribution space. I also want to thank my talent management agency for the last 5 years Martin Langford & Associates for helping me connect the dots, as needed, to evolve in the music space."

About Vineet Singh Hukmani : Vineet Singh Hukmani is a world radio chart-topping singer and a world record holder for 9, #1 Singles on European Radio (in 2021). A Multi-Grammy® submitted artist, Vineet's distinctive Blues Analog album is currently riding high on Blues Radio Charts across the globe. Beyond music, Vineet Singh Hukmani is a pioneer in the Radio / Audio entertainment space. He previously was Founder & Managing Director of 94.3 Radio One, one of India's leading radio networks, and is a well-known Harvard Business School alumnus. Known for seamlessly blending artistry with enterprise, Vineet continues to shape the future of global multi-genre music and audio innovation, in a rapidly evolving music-scape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor